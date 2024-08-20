Women in agriculture: Empowering South Africa’s unsung SHEroes

Upskilling and empowering women in South Africa's agricultural sector is crucial for driving economic growth, enhancing food security and fostering sustainable development in rural communities.

In celebration of Women’s Month in South Africa, it is crucial to acknowledge the invaluable contributions women make in various sectors, particularly in agriculture. Often overshadowed by their male counterparts, women in agriculture are the backbone of food security and rural development.

According to the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), women provide an estimated 50% to 80% of agricultural labour, they produce most of the subsistence food and often help to produce cash crops. The FAO also argues that if women had access to the same level of resources as men, agricultural productivity would increase by up to 30%, agricultural output in developing countries would rise by up to 4% and the number of impoverished people would be reduced by up to 17%.

Historically, women in South Africa have been involved in agricultural activities, primarily as subsistence farmers, producing food for their families and communities. Despite facing numerous challenges such as limited access to land, credit and technology, women have shown remarkable tenacity and resourcefulness. Today, women constitute a significant portion of the agricultural workforce, contributing immensely to both small-scale and commercial farming.

Barriers

Training and educationMany women in rural areas have limited access to agricultural training and education. This gap in knowledge can inhibit their ability to adopt modern farming techniques and improve productivity.

Land ownershipIn many rural areas, traditional customs and legal barriers prevent women from owning land. This lack of land ownership hinders their capacity to invest in and expand their farming operations.

Access to financeWomen often have limited access to financial services, which restricts their ability to purchase inputs, machinery, and other essential resources.

Market accessWomen farmers often struggle to access lucrative markets, which limits their income and economic opportunities. This is compounded by inadequate infrastructure and transportation challenges.

Solutions

Agricultural training programmesProviding women with access to training in modern agricultural practices, financial literacy and business management can enhance their productivity and economic viability.

Access to technologyEquipping women with appropriate agricultural technologies can improve efficiency and yield. This includes access to irrigation systems, mechanised tools and mobile-based agricultural information services.

Financial inclusionEnsuring women have access to credit and financial services is crucial. Microfinance institutions and cooperative societies can play a pivotal role in providing the necessary financial support.

Market linkagesFacilitating connections between women farmers and markets can enhance their income potential. This can be achieved through cooperatives, farmer associations, and digital platforms that connect producers with buyers.

Progression’s agricultural employment hub

Despite their significant contributions, women in agriculture continue to face several challenges:Empowering women in agriculture requires a multifaceted approach, with a strong emphasis on skills development and education. Here are some key initiatives that can make a difference:Progression has established ArtFarm, a farming hub which supports the hosting of learners in an agricultural environment where they are empowered to develop the basic skills of food production and small-scale farming. The hub provides an opportunity to address the unemployment and skills shortages in South Africa by creating sustainable employment opportunities, either in the hub or for the learners to develop valuable skills that they can take back to their communities and set up their own farming businesses.

The current project includes a group of female learners who are breaking barriers and redefining the agricultural landscape. These women, driven by determination and a passion for growth, are mastering new agricultural skills that were once considered out of reach. From innovative planting techniques to sustainable farming practices, they are not only gaining knowledge but also applying it hands-on.

The programme is born out of 20 years of successful skills development experience and identifying the opportunities that learning and practicing self-sustaining skills have to offer to both individuals and communities while recognising the need to support sustainable food security and a circular economy.

The way forward

Recognising and celebrating the contributions of women in agriculture is essential for fostering a more inclusive and prosperous agricultural sector in South Africa. By addressing the challenges they face and providing opportunities for skills development and empowerment, we can unlock the full potential of women in agriculture.

As we commemorate Women’s Month, let’s commit to supporting and empowering the women who feed our nation. Their resilience, innovation and dedication are the seeds that will grow into a bountiful harvest for South Africa’s future.



