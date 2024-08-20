Celebrate your team: Be number 1 at South Africa’s top Future of HR Awards. Entries closing soon

"The Future of HR Summit & Awards is a premier event that brings together the brightest minds in the HR industry." – Lauren Clark, head of people at Mint Group

Topco Media is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated 2024 Future of HR Awards. This stellar event marks the 7th year of celebrating the innovators, thought leaders, and top practitioners in the dynamic HR industry.

What our winners have to say

“I think this is a fantastic opportunity to network and obviously to grow with our HR community but more importantly to see how we can collaborate and actually make a difference in society, particularly with the youth and unemployment." – Mechell Chetty, Employer of Choice: Large Organisation and Best Learning and Development Strategy winner

"The recognition from Future of HR did so much for my personal brand and that of my employer. Many other professionals were inspired as well as the young people I’m privileged to mentor. I encourage you to dare to let your light shine through the Future of HR platform!" – Candice Booysen, HR Rising Star of the Year

Now in its seventh edition, the awards continue to celebrate innovative solutions and frontrunners in HR. Each category highlights the overall organisational impact, employee and community well-being, and leadership excellence.

The categories for the 2024 awards are:

Each year, our esteemed judging panel comprises industry experts, entrepreneurs, and innovators. The 2023 awards saw intense competition, with numerous organisations demonstrating exceptional motivation and achievements. This year’s prestigious event is supported by industry captain, BDCS who are 2024 category sponsors.

The 2024 panel of judges includes:

Miskyah Toth, chief executive officer (CEO), BDCS



Dr Tana M Session, CEO and founder of TanaMSession.com



Tantaswa Fubu, CEO, Greatwell (Pty) Ltd



Avanthi Maharaj, Market HR Cluster head (SSA), Google



Sundrie Naidoo, head of people, Discovery Vitality



Dr Sane Ngidi, Society for Industrial & Organisational Psychology of South Africa (SIOPSA) President-Elect 2024/2025



Lungile Langa, group executive, HR, Airports Company South Africa

Deadline for entries: 22 August 2024

Organisations can benefit from an entry with a standard fee of R5000 for two categories; the final deadline for entries is 22 August 2024. Winners will be celebrated at the prestigious Future of HR Awards gala dinner on 5 September 2024 at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg .

For entry guidelines and a step-by-step guide, please visit our website at https://futureofhr.co.za/.

Register your interest to enter our awards here: https://lp.topco.co.za/fohr-awards-2024/.

For enquiries and assistance, please contact az.oc.ocpot@nosredna.euqinorev.

About Future of HR Summit & Awards

This groundbreaking two-day event, hosted by Topco Media, converges innovative ideas, transformative strategies, and visionary exploration, providing HR professionals with actionable insights into the latest trends, strategies, and technologies shaping the industry. It is where like-minded professionals, build valuable industry relationships and chart a course for the future of HR careers. This summit is a movement towards a more inclusive, tech-savvy, and people-centric HR future.

