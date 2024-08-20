HR & Management Management & Leadership
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

ProgressionTopco MediaBizcommunity.comActionCOACH SA Business CoachingPnetCareerJunctionSimply Financial ServicesCONTRACTEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Management & Leadership Company news South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Celebrate your team: Be number 1 at South Africa’s top Future of HR Awards. Entries closing soon

    Issued by Topco Media
    20 Aug 2024
    20 Aug 2024
    "The Future of HR Summit & Awards is a premier event that brings together the brightest minds in the HR industry." – Lauren Clark, head of people at Mint Group
    Celebrate your team: Be number 1 at South Africa&#x2019;s top Future of HR Awards. Entries closing soon

    Topco Media is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated 2024 Future of HR Awards. This stellar event marks the 7th year of celebrating the innovators, thought leaders, and top practitioners in the dynamic HR industry.

    What our winners have to say

    “I think this is a fantastic opportunity to network and obviously to grow with our HR community but more importantly to see how we can collaborate and actually make a difference in society, particularly with the youth and unemployment." – Mechell Chetty, Employer of Choice: Large Organisation and Best Learning and Development Strategy winner

    "The recognition from Future of HR did so much for my personal brand and that of my employer. Many other professionals were inspired as well as the young people I’m privileged to mentor. I encourage you to dare to let your light shine through the Future of HR platform!" – Candice Booysen, HR Rising Star of the Year

    Now in its seventh edition, the awards continue to celebrate innovative solutions and frontrunners in HR. Each category highlights the overall organisational impact, employee and community well-being, and leadership excellence.

    The categories for the 2024 awards are:

    Celebrate your team: Be number 1 at South Africa&#x2019;s top Future of HR Awards. Entries closing soon

    Each year, our esteemed judging panel comprises industry experts, entrepreneurs, and innovators. The 2023 awards saw intense competition, with numerous organisations demonstrating exceptional motivation and achievements. This year’s prestigious event is supported by industry captain, BDCS who are 2024 category sponsors.

    The 2024 panel of judges includes:

    • Miskyah Toth, chief executive officer (CEO), BDCS
    • Dr Tana M Session, CEO and founder of TanaMSession.com
    • Tantaswa Fubu, CEO, Greatwell (Pty) Ltd
    • Avanthi Maharaj, Market HR Cluster head (SSA), Google
    • Sundrie Naidoo, head of people, Discovery Vitality
    • Dr Sane Ngidi, Society for Industrial & Organisational Psychology of South Africa (SIOPSA) President-Elect 2024/2025
    • Lungile Langa, group executive, HR, Airports Company South Africa

    Deadline for entries: 22 August 2024

    Organisations can benefit from an entry with a standard fee of R5000 for two categories; the final deadline for entries is 22 August 2024. Winners will be celebrated at the prestigious Future of HR Awards gala dinner on 5 September 2024 at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg .

    For entry guidelines and a step-by-step guide, please visit our website at https://futureofhr.co.za/.

    Register your interest to enter our awards here: https://lp.topco.co.za/fohr-awards-2024/.

    For enquiries and assistance, please contact az.oc.ocpot@nosredna.euqinorev.

    Continue to be part of the conversation by following these links:
    Instagram: @thefutureofhr_ | Facebook: Future of HR Summit & Awards | Twitter: @Future_of_HR | LinkedIn: Future of HR Summit & Awards

    About Future of HR Summit & Awards

    This groundbreaking two-day event, hosted by Topco Media, converges innovative ideas, transformative strategies, and visionary exploration, providing HR professionals with actionable insights into the latest trends, strategies, and technologies shaping the industry. It is where like-minded professionals, build valuable industry relationships and chart a course for the future of HR careers. This summit is a movement towards a more inclusive, tech-savvy, and people-centric HR future.

    Contact: Veronique Anderson | az.oc.ocpot@nosredna.euqinorev | Cell: 065 906 5836

    Read more: Topco Media, Avanthi Maharaj, Sundrie Naidoo
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Topco Media
    DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz