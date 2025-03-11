Why DEIB matters now more than ever: A South African perspective

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) are crucial for South Africa’s progress. Amid global challenges, our young democracy must uphold these principles to foster true equality, social cohesion and economic transformation.

In a world grappling with political shifts and ideological tensions, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) have become more than just corporate buzzwords - they are essential pillars for building resilient, just and progressive societies. As the global landscape changes, particularly with the rollback of DEI initiatives in the United States under the Trump presidency, it is critical to reflect on why DEIB remains a necessity, especially in South Africa. Our young democracy, still navigating the legacy of apartheid, requires sustained and intentional efforts to foster inclusivity in both the workplace and society at large.

South Africa: a young democracy in need of DEIB

South Africa is a nation still healing from the wounds of apartheid. Despite significant strides in social justice, economic inequality remains rampant and access to opportunities is still largely determined by race, gender and disability status. DEIB is not just a corporate responsibility here - it is a national imperative.

1. The South African Constitution: afoundation for equality

At the heart of South Africa’s democracy is our Constitution, widely regarded as one of the most progressive in the world. The Constitution enshrines equal protection under the law for all individuals, regardless of race, gender, disability or background – it recognises the diversity of our people, embracing multiple languages, cultures and traditions while safeguarding the rights of women, the LGBTQI+ community and people with disabilities.

The Constitution also provides a framework for a more just and inclusive society,ensuring that DEIB principles are not just aspirational but legally mandated. Upholding these foundational values is essential in combating discrimination and fostering a truly inclusive society.

2. Addressing economic inequality

South Africa remains one of the most unequal societies in the world. According to the World Bank, the top 10% of earners take home over 65% of total income, while the bottom 50% struggle to survive on just 5%. Without deliberate DEIB policies, workplaces will continue to mirror these broader societal disparities, limiting economic mobility for historically disadvantaged groups.

3. Inclusive workplaces as a tool for transformation

Given our past, many South Africans still experience exclusion in the workplace based on race, gender and disability. While employment equity laws exist, they are often seen as a compliance exercise rather than a meaningful commitment to fostering inclusive environments. True DEIB means moving beyond ticking boxes - it’s about creating workplaces where all employees feel valued, heard and empowered to contribute.

4. The importance of disability inclusion

One of the most overlooked aspects of DEIB in South Africa is disability inclusion. People with disabilities face barriers to education, employment and social participation. Despite legislative frameworks like the Employment Equity Act, unemployment rates among people with disabilities remain disproportionately high. Companies must do more than meet quotas; they must invest in real accessibility, workplace accommodations and career development opportunities.

5. Strengthening social cohesion

South Africa’s history of segregation has left deep scars. While democracy has brought freedom, true social cohesion remains a work in progress. DEIB initiatives help bridge divides by fostering mutual understanding and respect across different backgrounds. A society that values diversity and ensures equity is one that is more stable, resilient and primed for sustainable growth.

Why belonging is the key to long-term change

Many DEI efforts focus on representation and equity but often miss the final, crucial piece - belonging. It is not enough to have diverse teams if individuals do not feel included and valued. A workplace that fosters belonging sees higher engagement, innovation and productivity. More importantly, a society where everyone feels they belong is one that can truly heal from its past and build a more just future.

Moving forward: what can businesses and leaders do?

Commit to meaningful change – Move beyond compliance and embed DEIB into company culture.



– Move beyond compliance and embed DEIB into company culture. Invest in skills development – Support initiatives that uplift marginalised communities, especially in education and employment.



– Support initiatives that uplift marginalised communities, especially in education and employment. Champion disability inclusion – Make accessibility a priority, both physically and culturally.



– Make accessibility a priority, both physically and culturally. Create safe spaces for dialogue – Encourage discussions around diversity and bias to promote understanding.



– Encourage discussions around diversity and bias to promote understanding. Measure progress – Hold leadership accountable by tracking and reporting on DEIB efforts.

At a time when the global DEI movement is under attack, South Africa must reinforce its commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Our nation’s progress depends on it. The challenges of our past should serve as a reminder that without intentional inclusion, inequality will persist and true democracy will remain out of reach. If we are to build a society where everyone has a fair shot at success, DEIB must remain a priority - not just in boardrooms, but across all facets of life.



