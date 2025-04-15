HR Employee Wellness
    HR Employee Wellness

    The disability inclusion wake-up call: Are you prepared?

    With the proposed increase in disability employment targets, employers are being called to do more than tick a compliance box; it's time to look inward and explores the impact, challenges and importance of an inclusive workplace culture.
    By Tarryn Mason, issued by Progression
    15 Apr 2025
    As part of the ongoing consultations around the sectoral targets relating to the Employment Equity Amendment Act (EEAA) of 2022, the Department of Employment and Labour (DEL) is proposing an increase in the employment target for persons with disabilities from 2% to 3% across all sectors. While this is an encouraging step towards greater equitable representation and a more inclusive workforce, it raises important questions about whether employers are ready for this change and what adjustments will be required to meet the new target effectively.

    Assessing employer readiness

    For many organisations, the increase from 2% to 3% may appear minimal, but the reality is that even the current 2% target has been challenging for many businesses to achieve. Factors such as a lack of awareness, misconceptions about disability and insufficient workplace adjustments have contributed to slow progress in disability inclusion.

    To meet the new target, employers must take proactive steps to assess their existing recruitment and retention strategies. This includes reviewing accessibility in hiring practices, workplace infrastructure and providing necessary accommodations to support employees with disabilities. It is also essential for businesses to partner with disability-focused recruitment agencies and training providers to expand their talent pools.

    Internal culture and inclusivity

    Beyond recruitment, companies need to evaluate their internal workplace culture. A significant barrier to disability integration is an organisational culture that is not fully inclusive. Employees with disabilities, particularly those with invisible disabilities, often choose not to disclose their condition due to stigma or fear of discrimination.

    A shift in workplace culture requires leadership commitment, education and awareness initiatives. Employers should invest in disability sensitisation training to ensure that managers and colleagues understand how to create a supportive environment. Open conversations about disability and mental health can help reduce stigma and encourage disclosure, making it easier for employers to recognise and support employees with disabilities.

    The role of invisible disabilities

    Invisible disabilities (such as mental health conditions, chronic illnesses, learning disabilities and neurological disorders) are often overlooked in discussions about disability employment. Employers must recognise that a significant portion of their workforce may already include individuals with disabilities who have not disclosed their condition.

    To address this, organisations should create safe spaces for employees to discuss their needs without fear of bias. Implementing flexible work arrangements, wellness programmes and reasonable accommodation policies can help individuals with invisible disabilities thrive in the workplace. Employers should also encourage employees to voluntarily report their disability status by demonstrating that disability disclosure leads to meaningful support rather than discrimination.

    Impact on the workplace environment

    A workplace that actively embraces disability inclusion benefits from diverse perspectives, increased innovation and enhanced employee morale. Employees with disabilities can provide unique problem-solving skills, adaptability and resilience – qualities that strengthen teams and drive business success.

    However, achieving a 3% target requires an organisational mindset shift. Employers must aim for more than just fulfilling a tick-box exercise and genuinely integrate disability inclusion into their broader diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) strategies. This means fostering an environment where all employees feel valued and supported, regardless of their abilities.

    While the proposed increase in the Employment Equity target to 3% is a positive development, it comes with challenges that require strategic planning and commitment from employers. By assessing their current workforce, fostering an inclusive culture and recognising the importance of supporting employees with invisible disabilities, businesses can move beyond mere compliance and become true champions of disability inclusion.

    Ultimately, readiness for this change is not just about meeting a numerical target – it’s about creating workplaces that empower all employees to contribute meaningfully, leading to a more inclusive and equitable future for South Africa’s workforce.

    Read more: Progression, Tarryn Mason
    Progression
    Progression provides innovative and inclusive Skills Development, Disability and Diversity Management solutions. Over two decades of experience underpins our reputation as industry experts in the fields of inclusion, accessibility and integration.
