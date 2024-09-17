The unexpected costs of implementing QCTO qualifications

Rolling out QCTO qualifications can lead to unexpected costs, including compliance expenses, exam fees and specialised resource requirements, often impacting budgets more than initially anticipated.

Implementing qualifications accredited by the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO) is an important step towards ensuring high-quality, relevant training and enhancing workplace readiness. However, many organisations will find that the process involves more than the obvious expenses. Beneath the surface lie unforeseen costs that can significantly impact budgets, making it critical for training providers and employers to plan thoroughly.

QCTO qualification structure

QCTO qualifications are aimed at ensuring quality and standardisation in occupational training. They integrate knowledge, practical skills and work experience, ensuring that learners are fully prepared for employment. This involves a variety of components:

Knowledge modules (theory)



Practical modules (application)



Work experience modules (workplace-based learning)

For an organisation to successfully implement a QCTO qualification, it must meet strict guidelines, including the employment of qualified subject matter experts (SMEs), facilitators and assessors.

The cost of employing Subject Matter Experts (SMEs)

One of the most overlooked expenses is the cost of employing or contracting SMEs to deliver the curriculum and serve as facilitators, assessors and mentors. SMEs are integral to QCTO qualifications, as they ensure learners are gaining relevant, high-quality knowledge and skills.

Key costs include:

Facilitator fees: SMEs typically demand higher fees due to their specialised knowledge and industry experience. These professionals are often paid hourly, and the rates can escalate depending on the complexity of the training.



Mentorship and coaching: Beyond classroom facilitation, SMEs are often tasked with mentoring learners throughout their work-based learning. This ongoing relationship demands more time and increases the total cost.



Workplace assessments: For practical and workplace modules, SMEs must often visit workplaces to assess learners, provide feedback and ensure that the training meets QCTO standards. Travel and time costs add another layer to SME fees.

External Integrated Summative Assessment (EISA) fees

The EISA is a critical final assessment for QCTO qualifications, verifying a learner's ability to integrate theory, practice and workplace learning. Many organisations overlook the associated costs when budgeting for QCTO qualifications.

However, there is currently significant uncertainty around the exact EISA fees relating to many qualifications, making it difficult to budget appropriately. In addition, learners need to attend approved assessment centers in order to write the EISA, which can lead to travel and accommodation expenses. Preparing learners for the EISA also involves significant time and resources, often increasing the costs for facilitators and subject matter experts.

While the EISA is necessary to ensure learners meet industry standards, these fees can create a significant financial burden for training providers.

Accreditation and compliance costs

Before a provider can offer QCTO qualifications, they must go through a rigorous accreditation process with the QCTO. This process ensures that the institution meets all quality standards.

While at present there appears to be no fee payable to apply for accreditation, there has been talk of a fee being introduced in the future.

In addition, there are expenses related to compliance with quality assurance requirements. Continuous monitoring, auditing and reporting can lead to additional administrative costs, as providers must maintain detailed records and ensure the quality of the learning process.

Quality assurance and moderation costs

To ensure that training is being delivered to the required standards, regular quality assurance processes need to be undertaken. This might involve hiring moderators and assessors to conduct regular internal assessments and moderations, which are mandatory. In addition, external moderators are also required to validate assessments, often increasing the budget.

Workplace approval related costs

Employers need to undergo a workplace approval process to ensure their site meets the necessary standards to provide the required work experience for learners. This may incur additional costs including the purchase of specialised tools, equipment or software essential for the programme. Depending on the nature of the qualification, organisations might need to invest in technology upgrades, safety gear or specific machinery to meet industry standards. Additionally, there may be costs associated with modifying the workplace environment to meet Occupational Health and Safety requirements, particularly for trade-related qualifications.

Planning for the full scope

While QCTO qualifications can offer immense value in producing highly skilled workers, the unexpected costs can be significant. Organisations need to look beyond the immediate expenses and consider the cumulative financial impact, ensuring that they have the resources to successfully deliver these qualifications without compromising on quality.

For businesses looking to implement QCTO qualifications, a thorough understanding of the associated costs is essential for long-term success. Effective budgeting and planning will enable organisations to reap the rewards of investing in South Africa’s future workforce, without unexpected financial strain.



