BusinessTech is the biggest business publication in South Africa.

This is according to the October 2024 audience data from the IAB South Africa.

The IAB South Africa is an independent association representing South Africa’s digital industry and large online publications.

The organisation represents over 200 members, including digital publishers and media agencies.

As part of its mandate, the IAB SA provides audited readership statistics for South Africa’s largest online publications.

BusinessTech dominates

BusinessTech was well ahead of its competitors in the business space, with 5.3 million South Africans reading BusinessTech during October.

What makes this even more impressive is the fact the large majority of BusinessTech’s audience are C-level executives, business owners, company directors, managers, and professionals.

These readers are purchasing decision-makers in their businesses and homes, making them a highly-influential group.

BusinessTech was followed by Daily Investor in second, BusinessLive in third, and

Business Day in fourth position in the top business publication rankings.

Biggest business news websites

The table below lists the biggest business news websites in South Africa, based on the October 2024 audience data from the IAB South Africa.

Rank Business Publication Daily Active Readers 1. BusinessTech 342,881 2. Daily Investor 166,509 3. BusinessLive 87,666 4. Business Day 68,792



