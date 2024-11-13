Marketing & Media Online Media
    The biggest business news websites in South Africa

    Issued by Broad Media
    13 Nov 2024
    13 Nov 2024
    BusinessTech is the biggest business publication in South Africa - well ahead of its competitors.
    The biggest business news websites in South Africa

    BusinessTech is the biggest business publication in South Africa.

    This is according to the October 2024 audience data from the IAB South Africa.

    The IAB South Africa is an independent association representing South Africa’s digital industry and large online publications.

    The organisation represents over 200 members, including digital publishers and media agencies.

    As part of its mandate, the IAB SA provides audited readership statistics for South Africa’s largest online publications.

    BusinessTech dominates

    BusinessTech was well ahead of its competitors in the business space, with 5.3 million South Africans reading BusinessTech during October.

    What makes this even more impressive is the fact the large majority of BusinessTech’s audience are C-level executives, business owners, company directors, managers, and professionals.

    These readers are purchasing decision-makers in their businesses and homes, making them a highly-influential group.

    BusinessTech was followed by Daily Investor in second, BusinessLive in third, and

    Business Day in fourth position in the top business publication rankings.

    Biggest business news websites

    The table below lists the biggest business news websites in South Africa, based on the October 2024 audience data from the IAB South Africa.

    RankBusiness PublicationDaily Active Readers
    1.BusinessTech342,881
    2.Daily Investor166,509
    3.BusinessLive87,666
    4.Business Day68,792


    IAB South Africa, IAB SA
    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
