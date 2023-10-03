Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Duma CollectiveTractor OutdoorKantarMediaHeads 360BrandfundiAsk AfrikaDentsuThe Walt Disney Company AfricaMotsepe AdvertisingHoward AudioATKASA - Digital AgencyAfriGISPointHOMEMAKERSeMediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Advertising Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    The ACA welcomes Gillian Rightford, ensuring smooth transition following former CEO's departure

    Issued by Association for Communication and Advertising
    29 Jan 2024
    29 Jan 2024
    The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) announces that Mathe Okaba, who served as chief executive officer for over five years, stepped down from her role in December 2023. The board assures stakeholders that a smooth transition is underway, and in this regard, has appointed Gillian Rightford as interim executive director on a fixed-term contract.
    Gillian Rightford
    Gillian Rightford

    Rightford, leveraging her profound understanding of the South African advertising, marketing and communications industry, will ensure seamless operations alongside the ACA secretariat during this interim leadership period until, such time as the process to appoint a new CEO is concluded.

    Rightford brings a wealth of expertise in marketing, strategy, advertising, and leadership to the role. Prior to entering the creative world, she consulted on marketing strategy and later became a shareholder and group managing director of two globally aligned agencies, Hercules DMB&B, and Lowe Bull. Gillian founded Adtherapy, a communication and management consultancy, catering to diverse clients globally, including marketers and advertising/communication agencies. Adtherapy is dedicated to enhancing output quality for improved ROI through refined strategic thinking, creativity, streamlined processes, organisational structure, and team alignment.

    Commenting on the transition, Sharleen James, deputy chair of the ACA, expressed gratitude for Okaba's service, stating, "We thank Mathe for her dedicated service to the ACA and the industry. Her contributions have been valued, and we wish her success in her future pursuits.

    We are confident that Gillian Rightford's expertise will be an invaluable asset to the organisation, ensuring continued excellence in serving our members and partners and bringing our vision to “promote a communications profession that is trusted, inclusive and measurable” to life.”

    Read more: ACA, Gillian Rightford, Mathe Okaba
    NextOptions


    Association for Communication and Advertising
    The ACA is the official representative body of South Africa's advertising and communications profession.

    Related

    Ogilvy SA&#x2019;s 'Bride Armour' a contender for 2023 Global Best of the Best Effie Award
    Association for Communication and AdvertisingOgilvy SA’s 'Bride Armour' a contender for 2023 Global Best of the Best Effie Award
    Effie South Africa and Ipsos partner to present 2023 Effie Trends Report
    Association for Communication and AdvertisingEffie South Africa and Ipsos partner to present 2023 Effie Trends Report
    Birdwatching at the Loeries: E1 State of the Nation
    Birdwatching at the Loeries: E1 State of the Nation
    3 Oct 2023
    Exploring the intersection of technology and marketing effectiveness at upcoming Effie SA dialogue
    Association for Communication and AdvertisingExploring the intersection of technology and marketing effectiveness at upcoming Effie SA dialogue
    3 steps for effective account leadership
    Red & Yellow3 steps for effective account leadership
    The ACA announces the incoming Board of Directors for 2023/24
    Association for Communication and AdvertisingThe ACA announces the incoming Board of Directors for 2023/24
    Applications open for third intake of the ACA Women in Leadership Programme
    Association for Communication and AdvertisingApplications open for third intake of the ACA Women in Leadership Programme
    Recognising remarkable results: Introducing the 2023 Effie Awards Jury
    Association for Communication and AdvertisingRecognising remarkable results: Introducing the 2023 Effie Awards Jury
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz