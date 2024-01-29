Rose Rose resigns as Financial Mail editor

Rob Rose has resigned as editor of Financial Mail and will leave at the end of this month.

Source: ©AdFocus2021 Rob Rose, editor of FM, (left) with Tumi Rabanye 2021 AdFocus chair (centre) and Faheem Chaudhry, 2022 chair (right)

This was announced by Arena holdings, Arena Holdings, publishers of the weekly financial newsletter, and published in a number its publications, including Business Live and TimesLive.

Also reported by Business Report which says that Rose’s resignation was announced to staff by Arena Holdings’ acting CEO Pule Molebeledi on Sunday.

The time is right

In the article, Rose says that he was leaving, as the time was right.

“I have been with the company for many years and stood as editor of the Financial Mail for the past eight years. I want to try something new and different, so I am stepping down.”

Rose has been with Arena Holdings for 24 years and has worked for Business Day and Business Times.

Significant contribution

“Although we are saddened by [Rob] Rose’s departure, we express gratitude for his outstanding service and significant contributions to the company throughout the years,” says Molebeledi.

“He has led the Financial Mail with great success during his tenure as its editor. However, the time has come for him to pursue other interests. We extend our best wishes for success in all his future endeavours.”

Molebeledi adds that Rose is a decorated financial journalist and editor, and one of the country's best in this field.

Multi-award wining editor and author

Rose has won the Taco Kuiper Award for investigative journalism, was named South African Financial Journalist of the Year, South African Legal Journalist of the Year, and Forum for African Investigative Reporters (FAIR) Journalist of the Year.

2011 he was awarded the Nieman Fellowship to study at Harvard University.

Rose is an author. His first book was The Grand Scam: How Barry Tannenbaum Conned South Africa’s Business Elite, focused on focused on how he uncovered one of the biggest financial fraud cases in the country’s history. The more recent scandal that rocked the financial world that Rose focused on was the Steinhoff scandal.

An announcement on Rose’s replacement will be made in due course.