Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Duma CollectiveTractor OutdoorKantarMediaHeads 360BrandfundiAsk AfrikaDentsuThe Walt Disney Company AfricaMotsepe AdvertisingHoward AudioATKASA - Digital AgencyAfriGISPointHOMEMAKERSeMediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Media News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Rose Rose resigns as Financial Mail editor

    29 Jan 2024
    29 Jan 2024
    Rob Rose has resigned as editor of Financial Mail and will leave at the end of this month.
    Source: ©AdFocus2021 Rob Rose, editor of FM, (left) with Tumi Rabanye 2021 AdFocus chair (centre) and Faheem Chaudhry, 2022 chair (right)
    Source: ©AdFocus2021 Rob Rose, editor of FM, (left) with Tumi Rabanye 2021 AdFocus chair (centre) and Faheem Chaudhry, 2022 chair (right)

    Rob Rose has resigned as editor of Financial Mail and will leave at the end of this month.

    This was announced by Arena holdings, Arena Holdings, publishers of the weekly financial newsletter, and published in a number its publications, including Business Live and TimesLive.

    Also reported by Business Report which says that Rose’s resignation was announced to staff by Arena Holdings’ acting CEO Pule Molebeledi on Sunday.

    The time is right

    In the article, Rose says that he was leaving, as the time was right.

    “I have been with the company for many years and stood as editor of the Financial Mail for the past eight years. I want to try something new and different, so I am stepping down.”

    Rose has been with Arena Holdings for 24 years and has worked for Business Day and Business Times.

    Significant contribution

    “Although we are saddened by [Rob] Rose’s departure, we express gratitude for his outstanding service and significant contributions to the company throughout the years,” says Molebeledi.

    “He has led the Financial Mail with great success during his tenure as its editor. However, the time has come for him to pursue other interests. We extend our best wishes for success in all his future endeavours.”

    Molebeledi adds that Rose is a decorated financial journalist and editor, and one of the country's best in this field.

    Multi-award wining editor and author

    Rose has won the Taco Kuiper Award for investigative journalism, was named South African Financial Journalist of the Year, South African Legal Journalist of the Year, and Forum for African Investigative Reporters (FAIR) Journalist of the Year.

    2011 he was awarded the Nieman Fellowship to study at Harvard University.

    Rose is an author. His first book was The Grand Scam: How Barry Tannenbaum Conned South Africa’s Business Elite, focused on focused on how he uncovered one of the biggest financial fraud cases in the country’s history. The more recent scandal that rocked the financial world that Rose focused on was the Steinhoff scandal.

    An announcement on Rose’s replacement will be made in due course.

    Read more: media, journalist, newspapers, magazines, Financial Mail, Pule Molebeledi, editor, Rob Rose, Arena Holdings
    NextOptions


    Related

    Source:
    Report: Journalists respond to 3.15% of pitches, podcast pitch volume surges by 22%
    22 Jan 2024
    Image supplied. The OOH campaign from Uncommon Creative Studio for British Airways is a Cannes Grand Prix winner
    OOH 2024: Getting agencies and media excited about OOH
    18 Jan 2024
    Pabalelo Serepo is a senior media relations specialist. Source: Supplied.
    #BehindtheSelfie: Pabalelo Serepo, senior media relations specialist at Ogilvy SA
     17 Jan 2024
    Source:
    Magazines were supposed to die in the digital age. Why haven’t they?
     15 Jan 2024
    Source: © 123rf The 2024 Southern African Development Community (SADC) Media Awards are open for entries
    2024 SADC Media Awards entries open
    9 Jan 2024
    Image supplied. New African magazine's 100 Most Influential Africans of 2023 list reflects the shifting trends and priorities in Africa, as the continent faces new challenges and opportunities in the post-pandemic era
    Creatives dominate New African’s 100 Most Influential Africans of 2023
    8 Jan 2024
    Al Jazeera bureau chief Wael al-Dahdouh and his son Hamza. Source: X.
    Al Jazeera's bureau chief son among two journalists killed in Gaza
    8 Jan 2024
    Source: © 123rf Ronelle Bester, MD of Red Ribbon Communications, delves into some of the key PR trends anticipated to define 2024
    9 key PR trends for 2024
     8 Jan 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz