WomensMonth: Thati Zulu, South African hockey player and Red Bull athlete

Onthatile 'Thati' Zulu is a South African hockey player known for her contributions to the sport in South Africa. She made her debut for the South African national team in 2019, during a qualifying event for the 2020 Summer Olympics. Her strong performances in the lead-up to the Olympics earned her a place on the South African squad.

Image supplpied

She has played at various levels, representing her country in both domestic and international competitions. Zulu is recognised for her skill on the field, her dedication to the game, and her role as a strong team player.

Zulu's dedication and commitment to the sport have made her a role model for aspiring hockey players in South Africa. With her incredible talent and impressive performances, she is quickly becoming one of the most prominent figures in the sport.

Her passion for hockey and desire to succeed have made her a formidable opponent on the field, and an inspiration off of it.

This Women's Month, we chat to Thati Zulu, fresh from the Paris 2024 Olympics Games...

How did you enter the world of hockey?

My journey into hockey began at a young age, initially driven by a love for sports and physical activity. I started playing in local leagues and quickly developed a passion for the game.

The supportive environment of my community and the encouragement from my family played a significant role in my early development and commitment to hockey.

It all started in 2006, I had to sign up for sports curriculums at school and I was interested in hockey, athletics and swimming. Later that day, I came back from school and asked my mother to buy me a hockey stick because I wanted to start playing asap.

So, ever since then, I have never stopped playing. I wouldn’t say I was a good hockey player then, I just really enjoyed playing it. I played provincials (Northern Gauteng) for several years but only started making SA schools at the age of 16. I’ve made several B and C teams, but I only started noticing my progress once I moved schools.

Once I moved to Cornwall Hill College for my high school years, I was exposed to more opportunities that were beneficial for my hockey development.

From 2016, I made SA’s and competed in several national tournaments and test series. I chose to study at the University of Pretoria from 2019-2022, which is probably one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. Being a student athlete allowed me to reach my goals and showcase my potential. I was exposed to a high-performance environment that only produced hardworking people who were willing to go the extra mile. I grew in all aspects of my game. A lot of emphasis was put on the physical, tactical ,technical and mental part of my game.

I started to be more accountable for my performance and competitive, which led me to be more consistent.

All the hard work led to me making the junior world cup team and my senior national debut in August 2019 in the Road to Tokyo Olympic qualifiers. Ever since then, my career has skyrocketed, and I have been exposed to more opportunities.

I’ve participated in two Olympic games (Tokyo, Japan & Paris, France), Commonwealth games (Birmingham, UK) and a World Cup (Terrassa, Spain).

What inspired you to pursue a career as a hockey player?

My inspiration came from a combination of personal passion and the influence of role models. Watching international games and seeing the dedication and skill of professional players motivated me to pursue hockey seriously.

Additionally, the sense of camaraderie and teamwork in the sport reinforced my decision to make it a central part of my life.

Being in a team sport allows me to relate with others and its cool to go through experiences with my teammates.

Besides representing the South African Women’s Hockey team, what else would you say are some of your career achievements to date?

Aside from representing the South African Women’s Hockey team, I’ve achieved several milestones, which includes completing my studies in 2022 and graduating with a B.Com in Business Management degree, and going to two Olympics, which has been the pinnacle of my career.

As a woman in sport, what are some of the biggest challenges you have faced in your career, and how did you overcome them?

One of the biggest challenges has been balancing the demands of a professional sports career with other aspects of life, such as education and personal commitments.

Additionally, navigating gender disparities and securing equal opportunities in a male-dominated sports environment posed challenges. Overcoming these obstacles requires resilience, a strong support system, and a proactive approach to advocating for myself and others in similar situations.

What advice would you give to other women aspiring to succeed in sport?

My advice would be to stay dedicated and resilient. Embrace every opportunity to learn and grow, and don't be discouraged by setbacks or obstacles. Surround yourself with a supportive network, and be your own advocate for opportunities and recognition. Believing in yourself and your abilities is crucial for long-term success.

What does Women’s Month mean to you?

Women’s Month is a time to celebrate the achievements and contributions of women across all fields, including sports. It’s an opportunity to reflect on the progress made towards gender equality and to recognise the ongoing efforts needed to achieve full equity.

It’s also a time to inspire and support future generations of women to pursue their passions and break down barriers.