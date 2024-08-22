AI-powered visual wine guide unveiled at 2024 CWG Auction Showcase

The 2024 Cape Winemakers Guild (CWG) Auction Showcase, sponsored by Nedbank, will introduce an AI-powered visual tasting guide to enhance the wine-tasting experience. The events, taking place on 22 August in Cape Town and 28 August in Johannesburg, will combine cutting-edge technology with winemaking artistry, offering attendees a unique opportunity to sample South Africa's finest wines.

"At Nedbank, we're committed to using technology to enhance experiences across all aspects of life," says Khensani Nobanda, Nedbank's Group executive for marketing and corporate affairs.

"Just as we're innovating in digital banking to make financial services more accessible and enjoyable, these Nedbank-sponsored CWG Showcase events apply the same principle to wine appreciation, making wine appreciation more accessible and democratising the wine experience for all attendees."

The art of wine: AI-powered visual guides

The AI-powered visual guides form the basis of this year’s 'Art of Wine' theme. They allow attendees to understand and discuss wine on a deeper level, regardless of their prior knowledge.

The concept is backed by Massachusetts Institute of Technology research, which shows that the brain processes visual information 60,000 times faster than text.

Each showcased wine will be presented alongside an AI-generated artwork that serves as a visual tasting map, allowing attendees to instantly recognise and describe the wine's flavour notes.

"Whether it's the sharp taste of grapefruit in a sauvignon blanc or the rich fruitiness of a Stellenbosch pinotage, these visual guides will enable attendees to fully immerse themselves in the Art of Wine," Nobanda explains. 'It's like having a wine expert right there with you, guiding your tasting experience."

Beyond this innovative tasting experience, the annual CWG Auction and Showcase events serve a crucial purpose in supporting the development of the South African wine industry. All proceeds from the showcases go towards the Cape Winemakers Guild Protégé Programme, which provides opportunities for talented individuals from historically disadvantaged backgrounds to pursue careers in winemaking.

"Nedbank's support of the Protégé Programme is instrumental in nurturing a diverse and skilled new generation of winemakers," Nobanda adds, "so we're not just celebrating great wine – we're investing in the future of South African winemaking."

For event and ticket information, visit capewinemakersguild.com