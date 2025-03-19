Team SA commended for performance at 2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities has congratulated the Special Olympics South Africa (SOSA) athletes for their outstanding performance at the 2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin, Italy.

This comes after team South Africa brought home one gold medal, three silver medals, and two bronze medals.

The athletes Bianca Basson, Frankfort Mokabo, Naledi Hlalele and Tyrell Sykes competed in figure skating, while Shane Bentley and Shirnel Swarts competed in short track speed skating.

They received a hero’s welcome at OR International Airport during their return home on Monday, 17 March 2025, with their medals around their necks.

The department commended the athletes for their resilience, dedication, and true spirit of sportsmanship on the international stage.

“The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities [DWYPD] recognises the critical role that sports play in empowering persons with disabilities and fostering social cohesion. The achievements of our athletes serve as an inspiration to the youth of our country, proving that with determination and opportunity, greatness can be achieved,” the department said.

The DWYPD also called on South Africans to join in celebrating their achievements, and to continue supporting inclusive sporting initiatives.

“Let us recognise and honour these champions who have made our nation proud on the global stage. The success of the Special Olympics team underscores the urgent call for South Africans to foster an inclusive society that will embrace sports as a vehicle to drive societal change.”

African Bank Group Chief Transformation and Sustainability Officer, Edna Sathekga-Montse, also commended the team’s accomplishments.

African Bank was among the SOSA 2025 National Team’s sponsors.

" As a long-standing partner of Special Olympics South Africa, we are incredibly proud of our athletes’ accomplishments. Their victories embody the spirit of courage and determination.

“We are honoured to play a role in their journey towards excellence. Through continued investment in initiatives like SOSA, we reinforce our commitment to transformation, inclusivity, and sustainable empowerment,” Montse said.

The Winter Olympics Games brought together more than 1,500 athletes for the games that were held from 8-15 March 2025.