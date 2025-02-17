Women Ministry condemns brutal murder of gay activist Imam

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) has condemned the brutal murder of Imam Muhsin Hendricks who was gunned down on Saturday while attending a wedding in Gqeberha.

Hendricks is a renowned Muslim scholar and an avid advocate for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, and Asexual (LGBTQIA+) rights having served a number of organisations championing the cause for equality along gender lines within the Muslim faith.

Hendricks became the first Imam in the world to come out as gay in 1996 and was since removed from his position for coming out.

He is the founder of the Inner Circle, a global Muslim community advocating for a society free from discrimination based on religion, sexual orientation, and gender identity.

He also established the LGBTQIA+ inclusive Masjidul Ghurbaah mosque where there is no gender segregation.

Recently, Hendricks led the Al-Ghurbaah Foundation, which provides psycho-spiritual and social support to Muslims marginalised due to sexual orientation, gender identity, and belief.

Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Deputy Minister, Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, said the murder of Hendricks was a stark reminder that the LGBTQIA+ community in South Africa continues to experience discrimination and hate crimes, despite the nation’s progressive legislation, such as the Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Act (2023), enshrined in part to protect the rights of the queer community.

Letsike recalled brave words uttered by Hendricks as he advanced the fight for LGBTQIA+ rights in the Muslim faith, as he said: “The need to be authentic was greater than the fear to die.”

“This brutal murder is not just about Imam Hendricks, it is a direct assault on all movements, organisations and persons advocating for LGBTQIA+ rights in South Africa. We call on the South African Police Services and all law enforcement agencies, to strengthen their investigation, and track the persons responsible for justice to prevail.” Letsike said.