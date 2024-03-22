Industries

    Sponsored articles on MyBroadband - The best way to build trust in your business

    Issued by Broad Media
    9 May 2024
    The best way to grow your business and build trust in your brand is through sponsored articles on MyBroadband.
    The best way to grow your business and build trust in your brand is through sponsored articles on MyBroadband.

    This is according to the 2024 Digital Marketing Report, which found that 76% of purchasing decision-makers trust online articles to help them decide which products or services they should buy.

    The report also found that 82% of purchasing decision-makers use online articles and reviews when searching for information about new products and services that have entered the market.

    This makes sponsored articles the best way to build trust in the South African market.

    Articles on MyBroadband take this one step further, thanks to MyBroadband being home to the largest audience of ICT purchasing decision-makers in the country.

    MyBroadband’s monthly readership of over 3 million South Africans includes the following influential business leaders:

    • CEOs, directors, and executives – 400,000
    • Business owners – 275,000
    • Decision makers – 1.8 million

    Sponsored articles on MyBroadband

    Your business can publish sponsored articles on MyBroadband and reach its influential audience of purchasing decision-makers.

    All you need to do is contact MyBroadband’s marketing team.

    Once you have booked a sponsored article package with the marketing team, they will write your sponsored articles for you (if required) and publish them on MyBroadband, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

    This guarantees a targeted reach and excellent exposure, along with high levels of engagement with potential clients.

    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.

