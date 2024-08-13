Sasol appoints Walt Bruns as new CFO and executive director

Sasol has announced the appointment of Walt Bruns as its new chief financial officer and executive director of Sasol Limited, effective 1 September 2024. Bruns will vacate his CFO role at Sasol South Africa to succeed Hanré Rossouw, who, in turn, will step down from his role on 31 August 2024 and remain as an executive advisor until 31 October 2024.

Walt Bruns will take over as Sasol's CFO and executive director from 1 September 2024

“I am proud that we were able to draw from our internal talent pool for this appointment, which will contribute towards maintaining continuity as we pursue our strategic ambitions,” Simon Baloyi, Sasol president and CEO, said in the company's media announcement.

Bruns has been with Sasol for more than 15 years, holding various senior management positions across different functions and geographic locations.

Outside of his previous stint as CFO of Sasol’s global chemicals business, Bruns held planning and optimisation roles in both Germany and South Africa.

Before joining Sasol, the chartered accountant worked for Deloitte in South Africa and the US.

Well positioned

According to Sasol, Bruns is well positioned for the role, owing to his in-depth knowledge of the company and his extensive global experience across the chemicals and energy sectors.

As CFO, he will focus on driving sustainable value and supporting Sasol’s strategic transformation for the future.

“On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Hanré for his significant contribution and leadership over the past two years, during particularly challenging times," said Sasol Audit Committe chair Trix Kennealy.

"The Board welcomes Walt and is looking forward to working with him. His background and experience are well aligned with Sasol’s near and long-term objectives, and he will play a key role in re-shaping our financial success.”