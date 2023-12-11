Industries

    Schneider Electric has named Evershree Mathadeen channel director

    4 Jun 2024
    4 Jun 2024
    Schneider Electric has named Evershree Mathadeen as the new channel director, Secure Power for Anglophone Africa. She has almost 20 years of experience in distribution and channel sales, and she has a lot of skill and insight for this very competitive market segment. Mathadeen held high-level roles at Eaton Corporation and Parker Hannifin before.
    In her role, Mathadeen will be leading the channel business for secure power in Anglophone Africa which include Schneider Electric’s comprehensive range of products such as uninterruptible power supplies (UPSs), cooling solutions, racks and accessories, power distribution as well as software and services.

    Bangani Jeffrey Mpangalasane has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of The Innovation Hub (TIH)
    Bangani Jeffrey Mpangalasane takes helm as TIH CEO

    14 Apr 2024

    Considering the Anglophone Africa expanding ICT marketplace which includes the massive growth of datacentres, Schneider Electric and its channel partners are well positioned to offer tailored solutions and expertise based on both global and local expertise and support.

    Evershree Matadeen
    Evershree Matadeen

    “Our channel partners form a critical part of Schneider Electric’s business. The Anglophone Africa channel plays an all-important role in driving growth and expanding our market reach,” says Mathadeen.

    “To this end, I hope to further strengthen our channel model, re-emphasising our commitment to our channel partners, integrating them as brand ambassadors whilst recognising their expertise across our Secure Power value proposition,” she concludes.

    Ultimately, our channel partners’ entrenched expertise enables us to, as a vendor, effectively reach our various target markets

    “Schneider Electric has been collaborating with the channel for decades and throughout we have consistently developed new programmes that enhance our partnership within our value channel model.”

