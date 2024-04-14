Bangani Jeffrey Mpangalasane takes helm as TIH CEO

The Innovation Hub (TIH), a subsidiary of the Gauteng Growth and Development Agency and an agency of the Gauteng Department of Economic Development, has announced the appointment of Bangani Jeffrey Mpangalasane as its new CEO. The agency, which is strategically tasked with driving technology innovation in the Gauteng Province, welcomed Mpangalasane into his new role this month.

Bangani Jeffrey Mpangalasane has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of The Innovation Hub (TIH)

Mpangalasane brings a wealth of experience to the position, having been exposed to both global and local entrepreneurial innovation in Germany, India, the USA, and China.

His career spans over 15 years, during which he has served as an Innovation and strategic management Lead and held roles in state-owned enterprises and the private and public sectors.

Prior to joining TIH, Mpangalasane served as the COO of Pikitup, a waste management company of the City of Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality. In this role, he was responsible for overseeing and optimising company operations, driving operational efficiency, and ensuring regulatory compliance.

His CV also includes stints at Telkom, Tech Mahindra, Novartis SA, Fiat Chrysler Automobile, the National Department of Military Veterans, the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications, the Small Enterprise Development Agency, and the Department of Justice.

Confident in Mpangalasane

“We are confident that he is the right candidate to lead the organisation into the future, further cementing The Innovation Hub as a Science and Technology Park in Africa and a leader in technology innovation. We wish him all the best in his role,” said TIH board chair Thembisa Fakude.

Mpangalasane holds an MBA from North-West University, where his dissertation focused on innovation and governance. He is currently pursuing a PhD at the same institution.

Fakude added that Mr Mpangalasane was the preferred candidate following a rigorous selection process.

“He is well-qualified and suited to lead The Innovation Hub, and with him at the helm, we as the Board expect to see the organisation taken to another level, increasing innovation capabilities, internal and external stakeholders being prioritised for collaboration and innovation uptake.”

Fakude expressed his gratitude to outgoing interim CEO Mothibedi Matshele. “Since last September, Mothibedi has wonderfully steered the ship. On behalf of the board of directors, I thank him for his visionary leadership.”