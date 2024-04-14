Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Pert IndustrialsBluegrass DigitalAmbani Reputation ManagementLivingfactsOppoBroad MediaBET SoftwareEduvosEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Tech Startups News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

uMkhonto we Sizwe Exclusive following Jacob Zumas IEC Ruling.

uMkhonto we Sizwe Exclusive following Jacob Zumas IEC Ruling.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Bangani Jeffrey Mpangalasane takes helm as TIH CEO

    14 Apr 2024
    14 Apr 2024
    The Innovation Hub (TIH), a subsidiary of the Gauteng Growth and Development Agency and an agency of the Gauteng Department of Economic Development, has announced the appointment of Bangani Jeffrey Mpangalasane as its new CEO. The agency, which is strategically tasked with driving technology innovation in the Gauteng Province, welcomed Mpangalasane into his new role this month.
    Bangani Jeffrey Mpangalasane has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of The Innovation Hub (TIH)
    Bangani Jeffrey Mpangalasane has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of The Innovation Hub (TIH)

    Mpangalasane brings a wealth of experience to the position, having been exposed to both global and local entrepreneurial innovation in Germany, India, the USA, and China.

    His career spans over 15 years, during which he has served as an Innovation and strategic management Lead and held roles in state-owned enterprises and the private and public sectors.

    David Adams named new MD at Payfast
    David Adams named new MD at Payfast

    10 Apr 2024

    Prior to joining TIH, Mpangalasane served as the COO of Pikitup, a waste management company of the City of Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality. In this role, he was responsible for overseeing and optimising company operations, driving operational efficiency, and ensuring regulatory compliance.

    His CV also includes stints at Telkom, Tech Mahindra, Novartis SA, Fiat Chrysler Automobile, the National Department of Military Veterans, the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications, the Small Enterprise Development Agency, and the Department of Justice.

    Confident in Mpangalasane

    “We are confident that he is the right candidate to lead the organisation into the future, further cementing The Innovation Hub as a Science and Technology Park in Africa and a leader in technology innovation. We wish him all the best in his role,” said TIH board chair Thembisa Fakude.

    Mpangalasane holds an MBA from North-West University, where his dissertation focused on innovation and governance. He is currently pursuing a PhD at the same institution.

    Fakude added that Mr Mpangalasane was the preferred candidate following a rigorous selection process.

    “He is well-qualified and suited to lead The Innovation Hub, and with him at the helm, we as the Board expect to see the organisation taken to another level, increasing innovation capabilities, internal and external stakeholders being prioritised for collaboration and innovation uptake.”

    Fakude expressed his gratitude to outgoing interim CEO Mothibedi Matshele. “Since last September, Mothibedi has wonderfully steered the ship. On behalf of the board of directors, I thank him for his visionary leadership.”

    Read more: new appointment, The Innovation Hub
    NextOptions

    Related

    David Adams named new MD at Payfast
    David Adams named new MD at Payfast
    10 Apr 2024
    Chris Wulf-Caesar returns to Unilever Ghana as CEO
    Chris Wulf-Caesar returns to Unilever Ghana as CEO
    28 Mar 2024
    Kay Raidoo appointed Country Road Group's new country manager for SA
    Kay Raidoo appointed Country Road Group's new country manager for SA
    8 Feb 2024
    Nomaswazi Phumo appointed head of strategy for Levergy
    Nomaswazi Phumo appointed head of strategy for Levergy
    19 Jan 2024
    Jan Fourie takes over as Mulilo Energy CEO in May
    Jan Fourie takes over as Mulilo Energy CEO in May
    12 Jan 2024
    Sibanye-Stillwater accelerates decarbonisation with two new renewable energy projects. Source:
    Sibanye-Stillwater appoints Naidoo-Vermaak as new Chief Sustainability Officer
    9 Jan 2024
    TIH champions Gauteng&#x2019;s innovation ecosystem on global stage
    TIH champions Gauteng’s innovation ecosystem on global stage
    11 Dec 2023
    Susan Moloisane joins Edge Growth Solutions as chief executive
    Edge GrowthSusan Moloisane joins Edge Growth Solutions as chief executive
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz