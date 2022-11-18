Industries

    Sandton City wins big at Global Awards in Vegas

    Issued by Taryn Louch Creative
    4 Jun 2024
    4 Jun 2024
    Building on its already impressive repertoire of endorsements and accolades, Sandton City has now been recognised on a global scale for marketing.
    Darren Katz (MD of EBM), Emcee and Host of the ICSC Global Awards: Nick Verreos (American fashion designer, fashion commentator, former Project Runway contestant), Michael Wilson (CMO of EBM).
    Darren Katz (MD of EBM), Emcee and Host of the ICSC Global Awards: Nick Verreos (American fashion designer, fashion commentator, former Project Runway contestant), Michael Wilson (CMO of EBM).

    This past weekend, Africa’s top retail destination was awarded with two honours at the International Council of Shopping Centres (ICSC) Global Marketing Awards in the US for professional marketing excellence.

    The ICSC Global Awards are the most recognised achievement in retail marketing.

    The centre’s 2023 festive season activation, titled Momo’s Magical Adventure, won a silver Maxi Marketing award, while the Lego, Your Dream Car Generation won a gold Global Visual Victory Award.

    Sandton City wins big at Global Awards in Vegas

    The winners were announced at a prestigious ceremony in Las Vegas, this past weekend, that saw the world’s leaders in the retail industry congregate to recognise excellence and retail innovations.

    Momo’s Magical Adventure was an original live theatre production, staged in a bespoke tent in the Sandton City centre court, over the December 2023 holiday.

    Visitors of all ages flocked to the show to enjoy the heartwarming story with endearing characters and a delightful storyline. The production was commissioned by Sandton City and brought to the stage by an award-winning creative team.

    Produced by visionary Lyall Ramsden, and under the playful directorial eye of Kirsten Harris, with a musical composition by James Bassingthwaighte, the show was a sensory delight, creation an unforgettable holiday experience.

    Also this week, the lead actress Tebogo Molepo won best performance in a production for young audiences at the South African Naledi Awards, which honours excellence in theatre.

    In another first, Sandton City was the first destination on the African continent to host the Lego® Your Dream Car Generation activation. Spanning over approximately 300sqm, the experience transported shoppers to a riveting deconstructed car manufacturing garage, leveraging high-end technology, to ‘’generate’’ their dream car.

    Sandton City wins big at Global Awards in Vegas

    With multiple touchpoints throughout the build, including graphics, animation and an interface control panel, the shopper journey enabled car enthusiasts to get creative and add their personal touches to their car design details.

    “Sandton City is widely recognised for its iconic activations throughout the year, but especially during holiday seasons, as shoppers of all ages, including from beyond our catchment area, look forward to what we offer,” said Michael Wilson, chief marketing officer for Excellerate Brand Management - EBM, the centre’s marketing agency.

    “Sandton City continues to leverage key partnerships with iconic and beloved international brands such a Lego, but we also understand the importance of conceptualising local opportunities, which was the key driver for the creation of Momo’s Magical Adventure. I am thrilled that we have been applauded on an international stage, with Sandton City being the only winner on the African continent,” he added.

    Sandton City wins big at Global Awards in Vegas

    Sandon City’s general manager and asset management executive, Dimitri Kokinos shared his excitement at the wins: “Last year Sandton City celebrated its 50th birthday, and it was crucial that we continued to host standout activations and experiences that surpass consumer expectations throughout the year. The awards are testament to our commitment to our tenants and customers and demonstrate the world-class offering at Sandton City.”

    For more information and regular updates go to www.sandtoncity.com or follow the centre on social media @SandtonCitymall.

