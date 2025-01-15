Same challenges, different year: When will higher education in South Africa truly transform?

As we usher in the new year, a familiar narrative unfolds across South Africa’s higher education landscape. Social media is flooded with pleas from students setting up crowdfunding campaigns to cover tuition, stories of university students sleeping in libraries due to inadequate housing, and heated debates surrounding the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). While 2024 saw more learners matriculating with Bachelor’s passes than ever before (Maynier, 2025), capacity challenges in universities persist, leaving many students without a place to study. These, among many other issues, continue to plague the sector and affect students’ chances of success. As the 2025 academic year begins, one thing remains clear: while these issues remain the same, the promised change remains elusive.

The problem

At the heart of these recurring challenges is the issue of funding. While NSFAS has enabled many students to access higher education, its ongoing inefficiencies continue to dominate headlines. Delays, shifting policies and a lack of transparency have left university students unable to cover critical expenses (Monakali, 2025; and Damons, 2024). For those who don’t qualify for financial aid, the burden is even greater, often forcing them into crippling debt or leaving them unable to pursue further education. Crowdfunding campaigns, although a testament to the resilience of students, expose a system that is failing to meet its most basic promise: equitable access to education.

Student accommodation shortages compound these difficulties, with many students finding themselves in precarious living arrangements (Damons, 2024). Stories of students arriving to check into their residences only to be turned away are not anomalies – they are symptomatic of deeper systemic failures (Damons, 2025). Public universities are simply not equipped to meet the demand for safe, affordable student housing, leaving thousands of young people in environments that are not conducive to academic success or personal well-being.

The capacity crisis worsens the strain on universities, making it even more difficult for students to receive a quality education. With more matrics earning Bachelor passes in 2024 than ever before, universities are struggling to absorb the influx of students. Overcrowded lecture halls, overworked lecturers and inadequate resources leave even admitted students facing significant hurdles (Ramolobe et al., 2023). The result? A diluted educational experience that hampers both academic performance and personal growth.

The consequences

If these are only a few of the challenges that students face at the very beginning of their academic journey, what hope is there for its conclusion? A weak foundation often results in poor outcomes. As Andrew Hibling (2024), co-founder of EDGE Education, points out, higher education institutions are seeing lower throughput rates and, therefore, decreased graduation rates. As defined by the Council on Higher Education (2024: 9, 101), throughput rates measure the percentage of first-time undergraduate students in a cohort who graduate within the minimum time or up to two years later, and graduation rates are determined by calculating the number of students who graduate against those who enrolled.

Understanding these rates is crucial in addressing South Africa’s higher education challenges. This is because ‘[t]hroughput is indicative of students’ engagement with academic knowledge and is thus viewed as a measure of academic success’ (Council on Higher Education, 2024: 9). While access to university is a pressing issue, ensuring that students navigate their studies successfully and graduate is equally vital. High dropout rates signal deeper systemic problems – financial stress, inadequate academic support and socioeconomic barriers – that prevent students from completing their academic programmes (Ntema, 2022). Without meaningful transformation, the sector risks failing those it aims to uplift, perpetuating cycles of inequality and leaving South Africa’s future workforce at a disadvantage.

Students already battling financial and infrastructural hurdles are less likely to thrive academically, and the ripple effects are felt far beyond graduation. The quality of education suffers when institutions are stretched too thin, and graduates enter the job market ill-prepared for its demands. Youth unemployment, even among graduates – which currently sits at a rate of 45.5% – underscores the misalignment between higher education and the job market (South African Government, 2024).

As we can see, the same issues that plague the start of the academic year are likely to shape its end. Without meaningful interventions, we will find ourselves ushering in yet another year with the same headlines, the same debates and the same frustrations. This cycle of limited access, constrained resources and unfulfilled promises perpetuates systemic stagnation. If the journey begins on shaky ground, it is no surprise that its conclusion is equally unsteady.

Illustrated by M Brynard

The way forward

EDGE Education is committed to engaging with the realities of higher education in South Africa. Throughout the year, we will be tackling these complex issues through six core themes, which address the persistent challenges in South Africa's higher education landscape. By exploring these topics, we aim to keep the conversation going, so as to inspire innovative solutions and promote transformation. At EDGE, we believe that the success of South Africa is every South African’s responsibility – and it starts with empowering our students. Their success shapes our future, and together, we can drive meaningful change. Join us as we continue the conversation on these important topics.

1. The growth of PHEIs in South Africa

Private higher education institutions (PHEIs) play a pivotal role in bridging the capacity gap in South Africa. By expanding access and offering specialised programmes, PHEIs can alleviate the burden on public universities, providing students with alternative pathways to quality education. EDGE is dedicated to exploring how PHEIs can evolve to meet the growing demand while maintaining high academic standards and accessibility.

2. Student experience and employability

The student journey extends far beyond the lecture hall. A supportive and enriching experience is critical to fostering success. EDGE emphasises the importance of equipping students with practical skills and preparing them for the job market. By aligning academic offerings with industry needs, we can tackle the disconnect between education and employment, ensuring that graduates are ready to thrive in their careers.

3. Funding

Without sustainable and transparent funding models, equitable access to education remains a distant goal. EDGE champions the exploration of innovative funding mechanisms, such as public-private partnerships.

4. Learning and teaching

The quality of education hinges on effective learning and teaching practices. EDGE is committed to advancing pedagogical innovation, leveraging technology to enhance learning outcomes, and supporting educators in adopting student-centred approaches. By fostering a culture of continuous improvement, we aim to ensure that every student receives a transformative educational experience.

5. Campus culture and community

A vibrant campus culture and sense of community are integral to student success. In an era of increasing virtual and hybrid learning environments, EDGE explores ways to cultivate meaningful connections among students and staff. By prioritising inclusivity, mental health and collaboration, institutions can create environments where students thrive both academically and personally.

6. Innovation in higher education

The future of higher education lies in innovation. EDGE is at the forefront of exploring cutting-edge solutions, such as AI and data-driven insights. By embracing change and reimagining traditional models, we can shape a more resilient and responsive education system.

The call for change

The challenges in higher education are not insurmountable, but they require a collective, bold and innovative approach. At EDGE, we aim to spark meaningful conversations, advocate for actionable change, and empower stakeholders across the higher education ecosystem. Throughout 2025, we will unpack each of these topics in greater depth, collaborating with thought leaders, educators and students in the higher education space to advance the dialogue.

We cannot afford another year of recycled headlines and unfulfilled promises. It’s time for a shift – a systemic, transformative change that prioritises equity, innovation and impact.

Join the conversation. Together, we can design the future of learning in South Africa.

