Edge Education launches thought-provoking video series on private higher education in South Africa

The series is set to start conversation around the impact on the higher education landscape in South Africa, with a focus on the intricacies and challenges of the private higher education institutions and it aims to ignite key conversations around reform.
The series features the authors of the private higher education chapter in CHE’s Review of Higher Education in South Africa Twenty-Five Years into Democracy:
From highlighting the historical and current neglect of the private higher education sector and examining data inconsistencies, to discussing the broader implications of for-profit motives in education, this series sheds light on a number of pertinent issues. These conversations aim to transcend borders, positioning South Africa’s private higher education landscape within a global context.
In the words of Edge Education’s CEO, Dr Andrew Hibling, ‘our mission with this series is to highlight the challenges in higher education in South Africa and create an environment for discussion and collaborative solutions'.
This series promises a blend of hard-hitting facts, expert opinions and an overarching call to action.
