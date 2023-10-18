Edge Education launches thought-provoking video series on private higher education in South Africa

Edge Education is excited to launch its newest thought leadership video series, offering an unprecedented deep-dive into the landscape of private higher education in South Africa.

Divya Singh and Mike Thoms

The series is set to start conversation around the impact on the higher education landscape in South Africa, with a focus on the intricacies and challenges of the private higher education institutions and it aims to ignite key conversations around reform.

The series features the authors of the private higher education chapter in CHE’s Review of Higher Education in South Africa Twenty-Five Years into Democracy:

Dr Divya Singh, chief academic officer at STADIO



Mike Thoms, a renowned higher education advisor and researcher

From highlighting the historical and current neglect of the private higher education sector and examining data inconsistencies, to discussing the broader implications of for-profit motives in education, this series sheds light on a number of pertinent issues. These conversations aim to transcend borders, positioning South Africa’s private higher education landscape within a global context.

In the words of Edge Education’s CEO, Dr Andrew Hibling, ‘our mission with this series is to highlight the challenges in higher education in South Africa and create an environment for discussion and collaborative solutions'.

This series promises a blend of hard-hitting facts, expert opinions and an overarching call to action.

To get a sneak peek of what's to come, watch the promo video here.

The full series will be available on the Edge Education YouTube Channel.