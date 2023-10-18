Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

EDGE EducationEduvosPG BisonOptimi ClassroomHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaMilpark EducationNorth-West University (NWU)AFDARichfield Graduate Institute of TechnologyRed & YellowWits PlusSACAPWavemakerCornerstone InstituteEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Higher Education Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Education jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Eduvos hosts annual Research Indaba

18 Oct 2023
Issued by: Eduvos
Eduvos, South Africa's leading private higher education institution, is hosting its annual Research Indaba under the theme 'Shaping Africa's prosperity through innovation, knowledge advancement, and practical solutions'.
Eduvos hosts annual Research Indaba

Eduvos is committed to shaping Africa’s future through forward-thinking education and research. The institution is therefore excited to see the array of research papers from its academic staff that will delve into the latest trends and innovations and how these can be used to solve the most pressing issues Africa is facing.

The Research Indaba is an annual Eduvos event hosted to promote research within the institution. Academics from Eduvos’s four faculties will present research papers in line with their fields of expertise.

The core mission of this Research Indaba is to foster research that transcends academic boundaries. Eduvos believes that research should not be confined to the ivory tower of the academic elite but resonate with society at large.

“In a continent with unique challenges and vast potential, academic research is our compass to navigate the path to sustainable solutions,” says Dr Tinaye Chivizhe, Eduvos’s acting dean of faculties. “At Eduvos, we're not just excited but deeply committed to witnessing the groundbreaking research our academics will unveil. Their contributions not only enhance our institution's academic prowess but also propel us closer to shaping a brighter future for Africa."

Academics will be able to submit research papers that align with the focus areas of each of their faculties. These focus areas are:

  • Social justice and legal equality for a prosperous Africa
  • Transforming the economy through sustainable business models
  • Innovations in data science and AI
  • Diversity, wellness, and innovative education
  • Water biotechnology and biomedicine for sustainable agriculture, and the environment

The theme of this year’s Research Indaba corresponds with Eduvos’s belief that Africa is too rich to be poor. The institution aims to empower Africa through education, enabling the continent to thrive in the fourth industrial revolution.

For media enquiries contact Kara van der Berg at moc.sovude@grebdv.arak.

NextOptions
Eduvos
Eduvos is one of South Africa's largest independent private higher education institutions with 12 campuses across the country and many international students.

Related

Eduvos becomes latest member of South African AI Association
EduvosEduvos becomes latest member of South African AI Association5 Oct 2023
Eduvos to bridge gap between esports and education at Comic Con Africa
EduvosEduvos to bridge gap between esports and education at Comic Con Africa19 Sep 2023
Eduvos launches higher certificate in game design and development
EduvosEduvos launches higher certificate in game design and development13 Sep 2023
Eduvos graphic design students to exhibit at Avijozi Festival
EduvosEduvos graphic design students to exhibit at Avijozi Festival30 Aug 2023
Eduvos awarded Best Higher Education Provider in South Africa
EduvosEduvos awarded Best Higher Education Provider in South Africa14 Aug 2023
Female Eduvos students show that women have a place in tech at annual Hackathon
EduvosFemale Eduvos students show that women have a place in tech at annual Hackathon11 Aug 2023
Esports launches at Eduvos
EduvosEsports launches at Eduvos4 Aug 2023
Eduvos promotes employability of students with first Career Fair
EduvosEduvos promotes employability of students with first Career Fair7 Jul 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz