Eduvos hosts annual Research Indaba

Eduvos is committed to shaping Africa’s future through forward-thinking education and research. The institution is therefore excited to see the array of research papers from its academic staff that will delve into the latest trends and innovations and how these can be used to solve the most pressing issues Africa is facing.

The Research Indaba is an annual Eduvos event hosted to promote research within the institution. Academics from Eduvos’s four faculties will present research papers in line with their fields of expertise.

The core mission of this Research Indaba is to foster research that transcends academic boundaries. Eduvos believes that research should not be confined to the ivory tower of the academic elite but resonate with society at large.

“In a continent with unique challenges and vast potential, academic research is our compass to navigate the path to sustainable solutions,” says Dr Tinaye Chivizhe, Eduvos’s acting dean of faculties. “At Eduvos, we're not just excited but deeply committed to witnessing the groundbreaking research our academics will unveil. Their contributions not only enhance our institution's academic prowess but also propel us closer to shaping a brighter future for Africa."

Academics will be able to submit research papers that align with the focus areas of each of their faculties. These focus areas are:

Social justice and legal equality for a prosperous Africa



Transforming the economy through sustainable business models



Innovations in data science and AI



Diversity, wellness, and innovative education



Water biotechnology and biomedicine for sustainable agriculture, and the environment

The theme of this year’s Research Indaba corresponds with Eduvos’s belief that Africa is too rich to be poor. The institution aims to empower Africa through education, enabling the continent to thrive in the fourth industrial revolution.

