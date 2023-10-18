Industries

Call for applications: Renewable energy scholarship programme

18 Oct 2023
The Globeleq Scholarship Fund (GSF) has announced the opening of applications for the upcoming 2024 academic year.
Source:
Source: Unsplash

Since its establishment nine years ago, the GSF has extended support to over 420 students from diverse communities, awarding bursaries exceeding R24m.

This tertiary education funding initiative plays an active role in contributing to the country's transformation agenda, the Just Energy Transition, and the industry's commitment to promoting gender diversity.

Over the past three years, the GSF has exclusively awarded scholarships to 100% Black youth, with female recipients accounting for 71% since the programme's inception in 2014.

Notably, there has been a significant increase from 68% (2022) to 92% (2023) female recipients, demonstrating the GSF's commitment to empowering women in engineering.

The fund is open nationally to applicants pursuing national diplomas or BTech degrees in mechatronic, mechanical, or electrical engineering in addition to other categories to meet the needs of communities across the country.

The deadline for applications is 30 November 2023. Interested candidates can apply online at www.globeleq.auraams.app and contact ppa.SMAarua@troppus for further information.

