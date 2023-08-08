Skills-based learning in private higher ed: The key to empowering South Africa's workforce

With South Africa grappling with economic challenges and rampant youth unemployment, the cultivation of an agile, skilled and adaptable workforce has become a critical objective for higher education. SBL equips students with essential competencies for diverse work environments, while having broader implications for employers, policymakers and the nation’s economy.
The legacy of apartheid has left deep-seated inequalities in South Africa’s education system. In the post-apartheid era, public universities have been striving to democratise education. However, the growing population, coupled with economic hurdles, has placed immense strain on these institutions. Additionally, as the global marketplace evolves, there is an increasing demand for a workforce that is not only educated, but also highly skilled and adaptable.
The growing demand for quality education and skills development has set the stage for PHEIs to emerge as a notable alternative to their public counterparts. Private institutions have seized the opportunity to deliver innovative, supportive and flexible learning experiences through specialised programmes, workplace-integrated learning and, notably, SBL (Tankou epse Nukunah et al., 2019: 289).
Enrolment in PHEIs in South Africa has surged, with a staggering 59.9% increase between 2010 and 2015. This is in contrast to a modest 10.3% increase in public sector enrolment (Tankou epse Nukunah et al., 2019: 288). The Covid-19 pandemic further fuelled this demand (IOL, 2022), highlighting the growing need for the innovative and adaptable learning that PHEIs provide.
Traditional education models prevalent in most public institutions often prioritise content, emphasising knowledge acquisition through educator-led lectures (Di Mario, 2021). While knowledge is undoubtedly important, critics argue that cultivating applicable and adaptive skills in students is of even greater importance (Smit, 2019; and Schulz, 2008: 146). Traditional education models tend to immerse students in theory, but often fail to equip them with the ability to utilise this knowledge in various contexts, including the workplace (Heron and Cushing, 2018; and Kim, 2016).
Hadi Partovi (in Lucas, 2023), founder of an education non-profit, echoes this sentiment by stating that ‘[t]he school system […] is letting a lot of people down. It’s preparing a lot of graduates, but those graduates increasingly don’t have the skills the workplace really needs’.
Herein lies the essence of SBL: It cultivates skills through interactive, student-led learning and practical application. This approach stands in contrast to traditional, knowledge-centric models, and it is essential for preparing students to navigate different scenarios and solve problems successfully (Di Mario, 2021). According to the South African Higher Education Quality Committee (2004), SBL enhances employability by fostering skills that employers find desirable.
Through SBL, students gain the confidence and competence to thrive in professional settings, develop vital personal attributes – such as communication, problem-solving and teamwork skills, resilience, and discipline – and feel supported and empowered in their career paths (Rowe and Zegwaard, 2017: 88–90; and Subhashini et al., 2022: 174).
The impact of SBL extends beyond individual employability. Employers stand to benefit from a workforce that is more adaptable and practically skilled. Globally, a trend is emerging where employers are de-emphasising traditional university degrees in favour of skill sets that align with job requirements. McKinsey & Company (2022) underscores how a skills-based approach can diversify talent pools, citing examples of several organisations that have dropped degree prerequisites for job applicants.
Furthermore, policymakers can leverage PHEIs’ potential to foster innovation and address some of South Africa’s pressing socio-economic challenges by developing policies that support SBL.
To ensure that SBL within PHEIs continues to contribute positively to South Africa’s workforce and economy, there are several considerations that should be taken into account:
The shift toward SBL in private higher education is not just a trend, but rather, an essential evolution. At Edge Education, we champion the empowerment of innovative, adaptable and skilled workforces – and it is evident that PHEIs and SBL are central to achieving this vision.
The integration of SBL within PHEIs’ curricula is a promising approach for empowering the South African student population, as well as for bolstering the nation’s workforce and, by extension, its economy. The key is to foster collaborations, leverage technological advancements, and ensure that policies and regulations are aligned to support this vital educational shift.
