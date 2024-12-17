Education Bursaries, Scholarships & Finance
    Richfield supports green innovation at Step Up 2A Start Up Awards

    Richfield
    17 Dec 2024
    17 Dec 2024
    Richfield proudly participated in the 10th annual Step Up 2A Start Up Awards ceremony hosted by Primestars, continuing our commitment to youth development through bursary sponsorships for winning teams.
    The prestigious event showcased innovative business solutions from high school learners across South Africa, with this year's focus centered on green entrepreneurship. Young innovators presented compelling business ideas aimed at addressing environmental challenges while building sustainable communities.

    Former President Thabo Mbeki delivered an inspiring keynote address, emphasising the crucial link between youth entrepreneurship and national development. "Investing in the entrepreneurial dreams of our youth is investing in the future of our nation," noted Mbeki, adding that every young person has the opportunity to rise, innovate, and lead.

    The event highlighted Primestars' remarkable 17-year journey in educational development. The organisation has successfully educated over one million high school learners from under-resourced communities across South Africa, focusing on essential subjects including Mathematics, Science, Financial Literacy, Career Guidance, and Entrepreneurship.

    Through our bursary sponsorship programme, Richfield continues to support Primestars' mission of transforming young lives through education and entrepreneurship development. This aligns with our institutional commitment to making quality education accessible and nurturing the next generation of South African leaders.

    The Step Up 2A Start Up Awards demonstrate the incredible potential within our youth to drive sustainable innovation and create positive change in their communities. As we continue to support these initiatives, we look forward to seeing these young entrepreneurs shape a greener, more sustainable future for South Africa.

