InternationalWomensDay: Refuse to be intimidated - Violet Watson, Verto

In celebration of International Women's Day, 8 March 2024, we chat to Violet Watson, compliance manager at Verto. Trained as as HR specialist with a focus on recruitment, training and development, and assessments, Watson holds a BA degree and Bcom Honors in Human Resource Management, as well as an MBA. She is currently completing her doctorate in business administration.

Violet Watson, compliance manager at Verto

Watson has over 16 years working in the financial banking sector, having entered the industry in 2008 as an exchange control consultant at Standard Bank. She subsequently moved to First National Bank as an exchange control specialist, later advancing to the role of exchange control team Leader and then operational manager.

"In this capacity, I oversaw various teams, including those handling non-resident, travel, nostro queries, private wealth, and the Channel Islands until August 2023. In September 2023 I joined Verto," says Watson.

Here the 38-year-old mother of four dicusses the challenges of being a working mom, how corporates can better support women, and how we can remain true to ourselves.

What are some of the challenges you’ve faced as a woman in the corporate world and how did you overcome them?

Juggling the responsibilities of being a full-time working mother has been a challenge as there is an existing expectation to dedicate 100% effort both at work and at home; however, over the years, I have learned to establish boundaries by prioritising self-care. Being in a male-dominated profession also presents its challenges where as a woman, one has to demonstrate that you are fully capable of handling an equivalent workload.

What can women do to positively stand out among male applicants in the job market?

It begins with embracing self-love and understanding your identity and aspirations. Cultivate confidence, and don't allow anyone or anything to hinder your path to success. Refuse to be easily intimidated.

If you could change one thing in the corporate world to assist women become the most successful version of themselves, what would it be?

Providing women with equal opportunities as their male counterparts is crucial. Corporations should recognise that women have additional responsibilities beyond the workplace. Implementing support programmes specifically designed for women can assist them in managing their daily challenges effectively.

If you could have dinner with any two women – who would they be and why?

a). Hannah Sadiki – CEO of Bidvest. She has proven to be one remarkable woman who has built her banking career very well. She is an inspiration to many and has held many Top Management in the banking industry.

b). Prof. Momokgethi Phakeng – first Black female Vice-Chancellor at the University of Cape Town. She has inspired many young women, motivating them to strive for greatness. The first black woman to achieve a PhD in Mathematics Education.

What is your message to young women this International Women’s Day?

Remain authentic, embrace self-love, and have faith in your abilities. Don't hesitate to pursue your desires; always aim for excellence. Exercise patience and recognise that life is not a race — pace yourself in every endeavour. It's acceptable to face setbacks; the crucial aspect is learning from them and rebounding stronger. Acknowledge that everything unfolds with purpose; if one opportunity closes, numerous others await exploration. Age should not limit your accomplishments; it's never too late to commence your journey.