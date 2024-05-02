Industries

    Rand Show attendees win dream vacation courtesy of IOI Holidays

    Issued by Rand Show
    2 May 2024
    The annual Rand Show concluded with a remarkable surprise for one lucky couple who emerged as the winners of a luxurious vacation to Mauritius, sponsored by award-winning travel specialists IOI Holidays.
    Rand Show attendees win dream vacation courtesy of IOI Holidays

    The couple initially doubted the authenticity of their win, attributing it to an April Fool's joke. "At the time, it sounded too good to be true, especially since it was April 1st," said the winners. "My partner even thought it was just a prank. But as reality sets in, the excitement among our family and friends is palpable. We're truly grateful to IOI Holidays for this amazing opportunity and can't wait to embark on this unforgettable trip."

    Lebo and Kgomotso will be treated to an idyllic stay at the Sands Suites Resort & Spa, a distinguished four-star Deluxe hotel nestled on the serene Flic enFlac beach on Mauritius's west coast. The resort is celebrated for its exquisite setting and local charm, offering guests a blend of luxury, tranquillity, and authentic Mauritian hospitality.

    The prize includes various tailor-made activities to enhance the couple's experience. From relaxing on the sandy beach and swimming in the turquoise sea to enjoying memorable sunsets, Sands Suites Resort & Spa provides a romantic and genuine environment perfect for creating lasting memories.

    "From white sandy beaches in Mauritius to the mysterious Mesozoic rocks of the Seychelles, IOI Holidays is committed to delivering top-notch travel experiences with an emphasis on customer satisfaction said Kriveshan Naidoo, marketing manager for IOI Holidays. "We are thrilled to offer this dream vacation to Lebo and Kgomotso and look forward to helping them create a vacation filled with romance and adventure."

    About IOI Holidays

    IOI Holidays has been a leading provider of unforgettable travel experiences to the Indian Ocean Islands with over 18 Years of experience. Known for its comprehensive travel services, IOI Holidays specialises in creating tailor-made vacations that cater to the unique desires of travellers, ensuring an everlasting memory of the world's most picturesque islands.

    To contact IOI Holidays:

    (Tel) (011) 620 3108; (C) 063 404 4302;
    az.oc.syadilohioi@anurak or az.oc.syadilohioi@ofni
    www.ioiholidays.co.za

    Rand Show
    Rand Show is South Africa's largest consumer event on the annual calendar. A fun and diverse event that has something for the whole family.

