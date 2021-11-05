Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Topco MediaBizcommunity.comShift Social DevelopmentPenquinDentsuPrimedia BroadcastingUrban Brew StudiosOptimize AgencyPublicis Groupe AfricaIgnition GroupPointOnPoint PReMediaMeltwaterDMASAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Advertising Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Dr Corné Mulder says coalitions are the only way to a better South Africa!

Dr Corné Mulder says coalitions are the only way to a better South Africa!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Public Sector Leaders features the merSETA CFO, Ncedisa Mpande

    Issued by Topco Media
    2 Apr 2024
    2 Apr 2024
    In this March edition of PSL our cover icon is the CFO of merSETA, Disa Mpande, a confident and articulate CA(SA) finance executive with over 13 years post-qualification experience and a proven consistent record of strong leadership skills. Her major strengths are in finance, strategy, communication and leadership and she has managed various divisions including finance, ICT, supply chain management, human resources and governance.
    Public Sector Leaders features the merSETA CFO, Ncedisa Mpande

    The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has been named one of the 2023 United Nations Environment Programme’s Champions of the Earth, for its contribution to the fight against plastic pollution - and the March Trailblazer is Prof Linda Godfrey, principal scientist: waste and circular economy manager: waste RDI roadmap implementation Unit, CSIR. Prof Godfrey has actively engaged in waste and circular economy initiatives at various levels, collaborating with esteemed organisations such as the United Nations, European Union, and South African government departments.

    Our Women in Leadership this month is Reshni Singh, CEO of BPESA. BPESA - The Trade Body and Industry Association for the GBS (Global Business Service) sector, South Africa (BPO, SS, Digital, ITeS). With 21 years of experience in roles supporting South Africa's economic growth, especially at the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition (dtic), Reshni managed the highly praised GBS incentives programme.

    Public Sector Leaders features the merSETA CFO, Ncedisa Mpande

    For our regional focus we zoom in on Gauteng - and financial fitness takes a look at how the budget speech impacts your pocket. In other news, we go abroad and take a look at the Irish Tech Challenge where South Africa’s winners showcase innovative solutions in Ireland.

    Select features in this edition include a timely and incisive article by Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa (Agbiz) on Food inflation: What is driving it and what are the risks? We take a look at female representation in parliament and the importance of public-private partnerships – PPPs. Higher Education and Training Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, has emphasised the imperative of increased industry participation in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training college curriculum review process, hence our deep dive into TVETs and how they are linked to the growth of the economy.

    Read more: Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, Linda Godfrey
    NextOptions
    Topco Media
    DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.

    Related

    Image supplied. The CSIR has been named one of the 2023 UNEP Champions of the Earth, for its contribution to the fight against plastic pollution
    CSIR work against plastic pollution honoured by UNEP's Champions of the Earth
    16 Nov 2023
    New research to help Port of Cape Town prepare for extreme wind events
    New research to help Port of Cape Town prepare for extreme wind events
    7 Aug 2023
    CSIR signs deal to drive growth, innovation in local automotive industry
    CSIR signs deal to drive growth, innovation in local automotive industry
    3 Jul 2023
    SADiLaR's Language Resource Repository empowers language research
    North-West University (NWU)SADiLaR's Language Resource Repository empowers language research
    EWSETA and CSIR collaborate to grow much-needed skills in the renewable energy sector
    At Vogue Communication AgencyEWSETA and CSIR collaborate to grow much-needed skills in the renewable energy sector
    Tendani Tsedu of CSIR earns his APR and shares the importance of Marcom
    Tendani Tsedu of CSIR earns his APR and shares the importance of Marcom
     25 Feb 2022
    Image supplied
    The good, the bad and the epic fails: social media lessons from 2021
     13 Jan 2022
    Local manufacture of army's new uniforms will create jobs
    Local manufacture of army's new uniforms will create jobs
     5 Nov 2021
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz