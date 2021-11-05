Public Sector Leaders features the merSETA CFO, Ncedisa Mpande

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has been named one of the 2023 United Nations Environment Programme’s Champions of the Earth, for its contribution to the fight against plastic pollution - and the March Trailblazer is Prof Linda Godfrey, principal scientist: waste and circular economy manager: waste RDI roadmap implementation Unit, CSIR. Prof Godfrey has actively engaged in waste and circular economy initiatives at various levels, collaborating with esteemed organisations such as the United Nations, European Union, and South African government departments.

Our Women in Leadership this month is Reshni Singh, CEO of BPESA. BPESA - The Trade Body and Industry Association for the GBS (Global Business Service) sector, South Africa (BPO, SS, Digital, ITeS). With 21 years of experience in roles supporting South Africa's economic growth, especially at the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition (dtic), Reshni managed the highly praised GBS incentives programme.

For our regional focus we zoom in on Gauteng - and financial fitness takes a look at how the budget speech impacts your pocket. In other news, we go abroad and take a look at the Irish Tech Challenge where South Africa’s winners showcase innovative solutions in Ireland.

Select features in this edition include a timely and incisive article by Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa (Agbiz) on Food inflation: What is driving it and what are the risks? We take a look at female representation in parliament and the importance of public-private partnerships – PPPs. Higher Education and Training Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, has emphasised the imperative of increased industry participation in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training college curriculum review process, hence our deep dive into TVETs and how they are linked to the growth of the economy.