CSIR launches app to tackle literacy challenge in children

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has launched the Ngiyaqonda! literacy app to assist South African children in reading for comprehension in their home language.

The app utilises curriculum-approved content along with the CSIR’s local language text and speech technologies to generate thousands of sentences for foundation phase learners to engage with.

A recent international study has revealed alarming findings in the South African education sector, indicating that eight out of 10 Grade 4 learners are unable to read for basic meaning in their home language.

“Without this essential skill, South African children are deprived of the opportunity to fulfil their true potential, with the impact being the most devastating for those from disadvantaged communities,” the scientific and technology research organisation said.

The CSIR recognised that many complex factors contribute to this situation, and they believe it is essential to explore a wide range of solutions to address the various dimensions of the crisis.

The CSIR’s Natural Language Processing Research Group has initiated a research and development project called Ngiyaqonda! which means “I understand” in IsiZulu.

The app funded by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture includes artifacts developed in earlier projects sponsored by the South African Centre for Digital Language Resources (SADiLaR).

The main aim is to integrate speech and text technologies into an Android app that guides learners to compose sentences in their home language as well as in English.

“This app provides learners with a dynamic digital learning environment in their home language and English. While children are taught in their home language from Grades 1 to 3, the medium of instruction for most South African learners starting from Grade 4 is English.”

The CSIR explained that students listen to sentences spoken by a computer-generated voice and then compose their own sentences using guidance from a reliable text-generation engine.

“The app also allows learners to read sentences aloud and receive feedback on their fluency and pronunciation based on an automatic speech scoring system developed specifically for children’s voices.”

The app has been piloted with Grade 3 learners who speak IsiZulu in Soweto, Johannesburg, and with Sepedi-speaking Grade 3 learners in Mamelodi, Pretoria, during 2023 and 2024.

“The application harnesses so-called translanguaging principles, such as using translation between the home language and a target language typically English to ensure that learners really understand what they are reading.

“While the application is currently configured to serve foundation phase learners in their literacy journey, it has the potential to be used up to the tertiary level to assist in language learning of the African languages,” said CSIR senior researcher Laurette Marais.

The current project focuses on IsiZulu, Sepedi, English, and Afrikaans, with plans to expand to additional languages in the future.

“While no single solution can be considered a silver bullet, this team of CSIR researchers has made it their mission to use their unique set of skills to bring an innovative solution that could empower all South African children and their hopes for a bright future.”