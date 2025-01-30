Education Primary & Secondary Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Rosebank CollegeOxbridge AcademyStoneJNPROur Salad MixAdopt-a-SchoolAFDARichfieldFundiConnectHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaOnPoint PRBET SoftwareSappiEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    CSIR launches app to tackle literacy challenge in children

    30 Jan 2025
    30 Jan 2025
    The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has launched the Ngiyaqonda! literacy app to assist South African children in reading for comprehension in their home language.
    CSIR launches app to tackle literacy challenge in children

    The app utilises curriculum-approved content along with the CSIR’s local language text and speech technologies to generate thousands of sentences for foundation phase learners to engage with.

    A recent international study has revealed alarming findings in the South African education sector, indicating that eight out of 10 Grade 4 learners are unable to read for basic meaning in their home language.

    “Without this essential skill, South African children are deprived of the opportunity to fulfil their true potential, with the impact being the most devastating for those from disadvantaged communities,” the scientific and technology research organisation said.

    The CSIR recognised that many complex factors contribute to this situation, and they believe it is essential to explore a wide range of solutions to address the various dimensions of the crisis.

    The CSIR’s Natural Language Processing Research Group has initiated a research and development project called Ngiyaqonda! which means “I understand” in IsiZulu.

    The app funded by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture includes artifacts developed in earlier projects sponsored by the South African Centre for Digital Language Resources (SADiLaR).

    The main aim is to integrate speech and text technologies into an Android app that guides learners to compose sentences in their home language as well as in English.

    “This app provides learners with a dynamic digital learning environment in their home language and English. While children are taught in their home language from Grades 1 to 3, the medium of instruction for most South African learners starting from Grade 4 is English.”

    The CSIR explained that students listen to sentences spoken by a computer-generated voice and then compose their own sentences using guidance from a reliable text-generation engine.

    “The app also allows learners to read sentences aloud and receive feedback on their fluency and pronunciation based on an automatic speech scoring system developed specifically for children’s voices.”

    The app has been piloted with Grade 3 learners who speak IsiZulu in Soweto, Johannesburg, and with Sepedi-speaking Grade 3 learners in Mamelodi, Pretoria, during 2023 and 2024.

    “The application harnesses so-called translanguaging principles, such as using translation between the home language and a target language typically English to ensure that learners really understand what they are reading.

    “While the application is currently configured to serve foundation phase learners in their literacy journey, it has the potential to be used up to the tertiary level to assist in language learning of the African languages,” said CSIR senior researcher Laurette Marais.

    The current project focuses on IsiZulu, Sepedi, English, and Afrikaans, with plans to expand to additional languages in the future.

    “While no single solution can be considered a silver bullet, this team of CSIR researchers has made it their mission to use their unique set of skills to bring an innovative solution that could empower all South African children and their hopes for a bright future.”

    Read more: Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, CSIR, educational apps
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz