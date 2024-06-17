Cannes2024: Promise Agency gets second entry shortlisted

Source: © ESG News ESG News Cannes Lions has released its next shortlists, with a second entry shortlisted for The Vluit Project by Promise Agency

The campaign is shortlisted under Experience: Brand Experience & Activation: Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight.

Shortlisted SA agencies

Since Cannes Lions' release of its shortlists, South Africa has 10 entries shortlisted. TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris has four shortlisted entries, Joe Public three and Promise two and McCann one.

The shortlists

The shortlisted released on Monday, 17 June:

Engagement

Engagement: Creative B2B

Engagement: Creative Data

Experience

Experience: Brand Experience & Activation

Shortlists to be announced

The next shortlists to be released tomorrow, 18 June, Tuesday are:

Classic: Film



Experience: Creative Business Transformation



Experience: Creative Commerce



Experience: Luxury & Lifestyle



Health: Health & Wellness



Strategy: Creative Effectiveness



Strategy: Creative Strategy

On 19 June, Wednesday the shortlist for Good: Sustainable Development Goals will be announced.



For more:

