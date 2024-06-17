Industries

    #Cannes2024: Promise Agency gets second entry shortlisted

    Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
    17 Jun 2024
    Cannes Lions has released its next shortlists, with a second entry shortlisted for The Vluit Project by Promise Agency.
    Cannes Lions has released its next shortlists, with a second entry shortlisted for The Vluit Project by Promise Agency
    The campaign is shortlisted under Experience: Brand Experience & Activation: Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight.

    Shortlisted SA agencies

    Since Cannes Lions' release of its shortlists, South Africa has 10 entries shortlisted. TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris has four shortlisted entries, Joe Public three and Promise two and McCann one.

    Image: Bizcommunity. the recent Cannes Lions’ shortlists feature TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris and Joe Public
    #Cannes2024: TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris and Joe Public shortlisted again

      19 hours

    The shortlists

    The shortlisted released on Monday, 17 June:

    Engagement

    • Engagement: Creative B2B

    View the complete shortlist.

    • Engagement: Creative Data

    View the complete shortlist.

    Experience

    • Experience: Brand Experience & Activation

    View the complete shortlist.

    Shortlists to be announced

    The next shortlists to be released tomorrow, 18 June, Tuesday are:

    • Classic: Film
    • Experience: Creative Business Transformation
    • Experience: Creative Commerce
    • Experience: Luxury & Lifestyle
    • Health: Health & Wellness
    • Strategy: Creative Effectiveness
    • Strategy: Creative Strategy

    On 19 June, Wednesday the shortlist for Good: Sustainable Development Goals will be announced.

    For more:

    As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

    About Danette Breitenbach

    Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.

