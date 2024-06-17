Advertise your job ad
#Cannes2024: Promise Agency gets second entry shortlisted
Cannes Lions has released its next shortlists, with a second entry shortlisted for The Vluit Project by Promise Agency.
The campaign is shortlisted under Experience: Brand Experience & Activation: Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight.
Shortlisted SA agencies
Since Cannes Lions' release of its shortlists, South Africa has 10 entries shortlisted. TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris has four shortlisted entries, Joe Public three and Promise two and McCann one.
The shortlists
The shortlisted released on Monday, 17 June:
Engagement
- Engagement: Creative B2B
View the complete shortlist.
- Engagement: Creative Data
View the complete shortlist.
Experience
- Experience: Brand Experience & Activation
View the complete shortlist.
Shortlists to be announced
The next shortlists to be released tomorrow, 18 June, Tuesday are:
- Classic: Film
- Experience: Creative Business Transformation
- Experience: Creative Commerce
- Experience: Luxury & Lifestyle
- Health: Health & Wellness
- Strategy: Creative Effectiveness
- Strategy: Creative Strategy
On 19 June, Wednesday the shortlist for Good: Sustainable Development Goals will be announced.
