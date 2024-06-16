Industries

    #Cannes2024: TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris and Joe Public shortlisted again

    Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
    16 Jun 2024
    16 Jun 2024
    TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris and Joe Public are shortlisted on the Cannes Lions shortlists released today, 16 June.
    Image: Bizcommunity. the recent Cannes Lions’ shortlists feature TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris and Joe Public
    Image: Bizcommunity. the recent Cannes Lions' shortlists feature TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris and Joe Public

    TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris is named in the Social & Influencer category under Social Purpose for the campaign Stronger for The Riky Rick Foundation.

    The agency is listed with production companies Audio Militia, Johannesburg, Ganja Beatz, Johannesburg, and Respeecher, Kyiv for the campaign.

    Joe Public is named with PR agencies Minsight Content Creation, Johannesburg and M Sports Marketing for their campaign Shebeen for Brutal Fruit Spritzer in the PR category under Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility.

    From the shortlists announced on 15 June, TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris has three entries in the Classic: Audio & Radio: Script shortlist, and Joe Public has two in the Classic: Outdoor: Not for Profit / Charity / Government shortlist.

    Promise Agency and McCann have one entry each in the Classic: Outdoor: Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight and Classic: Audio & Radio: Consumer Goods respectively.

    All the shortlists

    The following shortlists were released today, Sunday, 16 June.

    Craft

    • Design Craft

    View the complete shortlist.

    • Digital Craft

    View the complete shortlist.

    • Industry Craft

    View the complete shortlist.

    Engagement

    • Direct

    View the complete shortlist.

    • Media

    View the complete shortlist.

    • PR

    View the complete shortlist.

    • Social & Influencer

    View the complete shortlist.

    Entertainment

    • Entertainment Lions for Gaming

    View the complete shortlist.

    • Entertainment Lions for Music

    View the complete shortlist.

    • Entertainment Lions for Sport

    View the complete shortlist.

    The Grand Prix for Good and Lions Health Grand Prix for Good were also determined today.

    For more:

    As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

    Read more: media, Joe Public, TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris, Cannes Lions, Danette Breitenbach, PR, Industry Craft, Cannes Lions 2024
    About Danette Breitenbach

    Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.

    More industry news

    Next
