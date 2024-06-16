Trending
#Cannes2024: TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris and Joe Public shortlisted again
TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris is named in the Social & Influencer category under Social Purpose for the campaign Stronger for The Riky Rick Foundation.
The agency is listed with production companies Audio Militia, Johannesburg, Ganja Beatz, Johannesburg, and Respeecher, Kyiv for the campaign.
Joe Public is named with PR agencies Minsight Content Creation, Johannesburg and M Sports Marketing for their campaign Shebeen for Brutal Fruit Spritzer in the PR category under Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility.
From the shortlists announced on 15 June, TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris has three entries in the Classic: Audio & Radio: Script shortlist, and Joe Public has two in the Classic: Outdoor: Not for Profit / Charity / Government shortlist.
Promise Agency and McCann have one entry each in the Classic: Outdoor: Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight and Classic: Audio & Radio: Consumer Goods respectively.
All the shortlists
The following shortlists were released today, Sunday, 16 June.
Craft
- Design Craft
View the complete shortlist.
- Digital Craft
View the complete shortlist.
- Industry Craft
View the complete shortlist.
Engagement
- Direct
View the complete shortlist.
- Media
View the complete shortlist.
- PR
View the complete shortlist.
- Social & Influencer
View the complete shortlist.
Entertainment
- Entertainment Lions for Gaming
View the complete shortlist.
- Entertainment Lions for Music
View the complete shortlist.
- Entertainment Lions for Sport
View the complete shortlist.
The Grand Prix for Good and Lions Health Grand Prix for Good were also determined today.
