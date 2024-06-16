Cannes2024: TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris and Joe Public shortlisted again

Image: Bizcommunity. the recent Cannes Lions’ shortlists feature TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris and Joe Public

TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris is named in the Social & Influencer category under Social Purpose for the campaign Stronger for The Riky Rick Foundation.

The agency is listed with production companies Audio Militia, Johannesburg, Ganja Beatz, Johannesburg, and Respeecher, Kyiv for the campaign.

Joe Public is named with PR agencies Minsight Content Creation, Johannesburg and M Sports Marketing for their campaign Shebeen for Brutal Fruit Spritzer in the PR category under Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility.

From the shortlists announced on 15 June, TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris has three entries in the Classic: Audio & Radio: Script shortlist, and Joe Public has two in the Classic: Outdoor: Not for Profit / Charity / Government shortlist.

Promise Agency and McCann have one entry each in the Classic: Outdoor: Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight and Classic: Audio & Radio: Consumer Goods respectively.

All the shortlists

The following shortlists were released today, Sunday, 16 June.

Craft

Design Craft

View the complete shortlist.

Digital Craft

View the complete shortlist.

Industry Craft

View the complete shortlist.

Engagement

Direct

View the complete shortlist.

Media

View the complete shortlist.

PR

View the complete shortlist.

Social & Influencer

View the complete shortlist.

Entertainment

Entertainment Lions for Gaming

View the complete shortlist.

Entertainment Lions for Music

View the complete shortlist.

Entertainment Lions for Sport

View the complete shortlist.

The Grand Prix for Good and Lions Health Grand Prix for Good were also determined today.



For more:

As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.