Cannes2024: TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris, Joe Public and Promise named in Cannes shortlists released

Three South African agencies feature in the shortlists released for the Cannes Lions 2024, with TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris leading the way with three campaigns shortlisted.

Cannes Lions has released its second shortlists, including Classic: Audio & Radio, Outdoor, Print and Publishing, Film: Film Craft, Innovation: Experience, Good: Glass: The Lion for Change, Titanium Lions, Health: Health & Wellness and Pharma.

South Africa features in the Classic: Audio & Radio, and Outdoor as well as the Film: Film craft shortlists.

There are four campaigns in the Classic: Audio & Radio shortlist with three of these from TBWA \Hunt\Lascaris for its client City Lodge. Joe Public has two shortlisted entries, both in the Outdoor category and for client People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa).

Classic Audio & Radio

Script Campaign: Boss

Brand: City Lodge Hotels

Agency: TBWA \ Hunt\ Lascaris, Johannesburg Campaign: Intern

Brand: City Lodge Hotels

Agency: TBWA\ Hunt\Lascaris, Johannesburg Campaign: HR

Brand: City Lodge Hotels

Agency: TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris, Johannesburg

Consumer Goods

Campaign: Small Big Things – U’ni Omoshayo

Brand: Dettol

Agency: McCann Joburg, Johannesburg

Outdoor

Not for Profit / Charity / Government Campaign: Kitchen

Brand: People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa)

Agency: Joe Public Johannesburg Campaign: Bathroom

Brand: People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa)

Agency: Joe Public Johannesburg

Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight

Campaign: the Vluit Project

Brand: Afrisa, Afrisam Construction Materials

Agency: Promise, Johannesburg

Print and Publishing

Craft

Film Craft: Direction

Campaign: We gave the world an original, you gave us a thousand back

Brand: Adidas Originals

Agency: Johannes Leonardo, New York and Production house: Love Song, London / Money Films, Cape Town

Experience:: Innovation

Good: Glass: The Lion for Change

Health

- Health & Wellness

- Pharma

Titanium

