Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

PendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Heineken BeveragesBrandMappTopco MediaDarkMatterBroad MediaJoe PublicBrave GroupDMASAIgnition GroupHoward AudioHook, Line & SinkerKantarDentsuPrimedia BroadcastingOgilvy South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Search for:

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise


Cannes Lions Content Feature

latest news | videos | www.canneslions.com | @Cannes_Lions | youtube | flickr | linkedIn | rss
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    #Cannes2024: TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris, Joe Public and Promise named in Cannes shortlists released

    Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
    15 Jun 2024
    15 Jun 2024
    Three South African agencies feature in the shortlists released for the Cannes Lions 2024, with TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris leading the way with three campaigns shortlisted.
    Source: © MMM online Three South African agencies feature in the shortlists released for the Cannes Lions 2024, with TBWA\ Hunt \ Lascaris leading the way with three campaigns shortlisted
    Source: © MMM online MMM online Three South African agencies feature in the shortlists released for the Cannes Lions 2024, with TBWA\ Hunt \ Lascaris leading the way with three campaigns shortlisted

    Cannes Lions has released its second shortlists, including Classic: Audio & Radio, Outdoor, Print and Publishing, Film: Film Craft, Innovation: Experience, Good: Glass: The Lion for Change, Titanium Lions, Health: Health & Wellness and Pharma.

    South Africa features in the Classic: Audio & Radio, and Outdoor as well as the Film: Film craft shortlists.

    There are four campaigns in the Classic: Audio & Radio shortlist with three of these from TBWA \Hunt\Lascaris for its client City Lodge. Joe Public has two shortlisted entries, both in the Outdoor category and for client People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa).

    Source: © Cannes Lions the Cannes Lions 2024 has released its first shortlists
    #Cannes2024 : Innovation, Glass and Titanium Shortlists released

      4 Jun 2024

    Classic Audio & Radio

    • Script

      Campaign: Boss
      Brand: City Lodge Hotels
      Agency: TBWA \ Hunt\ Lascaris, Johannesburg

      Campaign: Intern
      Brand: City Lodge Hotels
      Agency: TBWA\ Hunt\Lascaris, Johannesburg

      Campaign: HR
      Brand: City Lodge Hotels
      Agency: TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris, Johannesburg

    • Consumer Goods

    Campaign: Small Big Things – U’ni Omoshayo
    Brand: Dettol
    Agency: McCann Joburg, Johannesburg

    See the complete shortlist.

    Outdoor

    • Not for Profit / Charity / Government

      Campaign: Kitchen
      Brand: People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa)
      Agency: Joe Public Johannesburg

      Campaign: Bathroom
      Brand: People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa)
      Agency: Joe Public Johannesburg

    • Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight

    Campaign: the Vluit Project
    Brand: Afrisa, Afrisam Construction Materials
    Agency: Promise, Johannesburg

    View the complete shortlist.

    Print and Publishing

    View the complete shortlist.

    Craft

    • Film Craft: Direction

    Campaign: We gave the world an original, you gave us a thousand back
    Brand: Adidas Originals
    Agency: Johannes Leonardo, New York and Production house: Love Song, London / Money Films, Cape Town

    View the complete shortlist.

    Experience:: Innovation

    View the complete shortlist.

    Good: Glass: The Lion for Change

    View the complete shortlist.

    Health

    - Health & Wellness

    View the complete shortlist.

    - Pharma

    View the complete shortlist.

    Titanium

    View the complete shortlist.

    The following shortlists will be released 16 June:

    Craft

    • Design Craft
    • Digital Craft
    • Industry Craft

    Engagement

    • Direct
    • Media
    • PR
    • Social & Influencer

    Entertainment

    • Entertainment Lions for Gaming
    • Entertainment Lions for Music
    • Entertainment Lions for Sport

    Good

    • Grand Prix for Good

    Health

    • Lions Health Grand Prix for Good



    For more:

    As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

    Read more: Titanium Lions, advertising, advertising awards, Outdoor Lions, Joe Public, Cannes Lions, Film Craft Lions, Danette Breitenbach, Promise, creative awards, Pharma Lions, glass lions, Monkey Films
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Danette Breitenbach

    Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.

    Related

    Rapt Group welcomes Melanie Campbell as partner: group strategy
    Rapt Group welcomes Melanie Campbell as partner: group strategy
    2 days
    Brand Africa founder and chairman, Thebe Ikalafeng, announces the leading South African brands in the 14th annual Brand Africa 100 and Africa’s Best Brands research and rankings
    Brand South Africa's Today I woke up in South Africa most loved campaign in SA's 30 years
     2 days
    Eleven mentees have been chosen.
    11 African mentees join LIA creative coaching programme
    3 days
    Source:
    Pinterest sees accelerated advertising growth and Gen Z appeal
    11 Jun 2024
    Source:
    White Square announces 2024 winners
    11 Jun 2024
    #YouthMonth: Nothemba Belle - From palaeontology to strategy
    #YouthMonth: Nothemba Belle - From palaeontology to strategy
     10 Jun 2024
    Mattel is known for brands such as Barbie and Barney. Source: Mattel.
    #Cannes2024: Mattel's Ynon Kreiz to be named Entertainment Person of the Year
    10 Jun 2024
    (Image supplied) Naked’s recent Lose Wait campaign featured Rugby World Cup winner Ox Nché
    Naked's tongue-in-cheek Lose Wait showcases modern insurance
    10 Jun 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz