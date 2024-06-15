Trending
#Cannes2024: TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris, Joe Public and Promise named in Cannes shortlists released
Cannes Lions has released its second shortlists, including Classic: Audio & Radio, Outdoor, Print and Publishing, Film: Film Craft, Innovation: Experience, Good: Glass: The Lion for Change, Titanium Lions, Health: Health & Wellness and Pharma.
South Africa features in the Classic: Audio & Radio, and Outdoor as well as the Film: Film craft shortlists.
There are four campaigns in the Classic: Audio & Radio shortlist with three of these from TBWA \Hunt\Lascaris for its client City Lodge. Joe Public has two shortlisted entries, both in the Outdoor category and for client People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa).
Classic Audio & Radio
- Script
Campaign: Boss
Brand: City Lodge Hotels
Agency: TBWA \ Hunt\ Lascaris, Johannesburg
Campaign: Intern
Brand: City Lodge Hotels
Agency: TBWA\ Hunt\Lascaris, Johannesburg
Campaign: HR
Brand: City Lodge Hotels
Agency: TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris, Johannesburg
- Consumer Goods
Campaign: Small Big Things – U’ni Omoshayo
Brand: Dettol
Agency: McCann Joburg, Johannesburg
See the complete shortlist.
Outdoor
- Not for Profit / Charity / Government
Campaign: Kitchen
Brand: People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa)
Agency: Joe Public Johannesburg
Campaign: Bathroom
Brand: People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa)
Agency: Joe Public Johannesburg
- Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight
Campaign: the Vluit Project
Brand: Afrisa, Afrisam Construction Materials
Agency: Promise, Johannesburg
View the complete shortlist.
Print and Publishing
View the complete shortlist.
Craft
- Film Craft: Direction
Campaign: We gave the world an original, you gave us a thousand back
Brand: Adidas Originals
Agency: Johannes Leonardo, New York and Production house: Love Song, London / Money Films, Cape Town
View the complete shortlist.
Experience:: Innovation
View the complete shortlist.
Good: Glass: The Lion for Change
View the complete shortlist.
Health
- Health & Wellness
View the complete shortlist.
- Pharma
View the complete shortlist.
Titanium
View the complete shortlist.
The following shortlists will be released 16 June:
Craft
- Design Craft
- Digital Craft
- Industry Craft
Engagement
- Direct
- Media
- PR
- Social & Influencer
Entertainment
- Entertainment Lions for Gaming
- Entertainment Lions for Music
- Entertainment Lions for Sport
Good
- Grand Prix for Good
Health
- Lions Health Grand Prix for Good
