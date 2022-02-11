PHNX Awards 2024 announces call for entries

The 2024 PHNX Awards have announced that entries are open until 5 April. Entry is free until the work is shortlisted. Entrants will only incur a charge of €199 if their work makes it through to the final selection.

This makes the PHNX one of the world’s most accessible awards, encouraging the participation of young talents and indie agencies alongside big industry names.

Launched in the heart of lockdown in 2020, the PHNX originally rose to recognise the vital role creativity plays in society. Its success led to the

emergence of a young player in the global awards landscape, with a mission to prove that nothing can keep creativity down.

This year there are 26 categories under five themes: Film; Print; Strategy & Technique; Digital; Design; Good Causes. Like the number of categories, the entry process has been streamlined and simplified.

The shortlist will be published on 24 April. Gold, Silver and Bronze winners will be chosen by 5 May. Five Grand Juries will then vote on the Grand Prix candidates. Winners will be honoured during an online celebration on May 16.

As always, our aim is to celebrate the people behind the best work in a spirit of unity and generosity.

Philippe Paget, AdForum CEO and founder of the PHNX said: “Creativity was my touchstone when I launched PHNX Awards in a period when everyone thought awards were inappropriate. Then, as now, I knew it was vital to recognise creativity: the unfair advantage that stirs adversity into the pot with imagination and comes up with magic.”

Enter here.