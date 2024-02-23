Packaged to prosperity: MENA's retail sector set for 21% surge by 2026

The Future of Retail MENA study, spanning five key countries including the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq, offers crucial insights into this evolving landscape.
With a meticulous approach that included over 2000 respondents aged 18 and above, surveyed over three weeks in December 2023, this research provides a deep understanding of the region's diverse consumer dynamics. Led by YouGov and supplemented by secondary sources, the study equips businesses with invaluable insights to navigate the shifting retail terrain effectively.
As the MENA region experiences this period of significant change, notable growth is evident, particularly in the packaged food sector. With the region already accounting for a notable share of global packaged food consumption, projections suggest a remarkable 21% increase by 2026. This surge in demand highlights the region's promising market landscape and underscores the importance for businesses to remain agile and responsive to emerging trends.
