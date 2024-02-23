The Cannabis Expo makes CTICC debut in March 2024

The Cannabis Expo is set to return to Cape Town in March 2024, this time making its debut at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). Cannabis entrepreneurs and enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the event, which promises to be the ultimate gathering for the cannabis industry in Africa.

Image supplied

The Cannabis Expo serves as a global marketplace for education, innovation, and networking within the cannabis industry, covering medicinal, agricultural, financial, and lifestyle aspects.

With the industry flourishing and interest in cannabis at an all-time high, the Expo provides a platform for international and local professionals, businesses, and brands to connect with experts and the public.

"We are thrilled to be back in Cape Town, this time at the CTICC," said Silas Howarth, expo director. "Cape Town has always been a vibrant hub for our cannabis expo, and we anticipate an even larger and more dynamic event as we paint the city green!"

The event, scheduled from 22-24 March 2024, will feature over 150 exhibitors showcasing a wide range of cannabis products and services. Attendees can explore the Cannabis Food Market, The Freedom Fest outdoor festival, and participate in the first ever panel discussions, masterclasses, and keynote talks at the Cheeba Cannabis Cultivation Summit.

For more, go to www.thecannabisexpo.co.za.