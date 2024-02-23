Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

DNA Brand ArchitectsRand ShowThe Walt Disney Company AfricaSpecialised ExhibitionsJNPRMedihelpFusionDesignEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Events News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Ayanda Allie throws down some facts!

Ayanda Allie throws down some facts!

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    The Cannabis Expo makes CTICC debut in March 2024

    23 Feb 2024
    23 Feb 2024
    The Cannabis Expo is set to return to Cape Town in March 2024, this time making its debut at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). Cannabis entrepreneurs and enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the event, which promises to be the ultimate gathering for the cannabis industry in Africa.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The Cannabis Expo serves as a global marketplace for education, innovation, and networking within the cannabis industry, covering medicinal, agricultural, financial, and lifestyle aspects.
    With the industry flourishing and interest in cannabis at an all-time high, the Expo provides a platform for international and local professionals, businesses, and brands to connect with experts and the public.

    "We are thrilled to be back in Cape Town, this time at the CTICC," said Silas Howarth, expo director. "Cape Town has always been a vibrant hub for our cannabis expo, and we anticipate an even larger and more dynamic event as we paint the city green!"

    Cheeba Cannabis Academy launches new scholarship for cannabis industry course
    Cheeba Cannabis Academy launches new scholarship for cannabis industry course

    15 Feb 2024

    The event, scheduled from 22-24 March 2024, will feature over 150 exhibitors showcasing a wide range of cannabis products and services. Attendees can explore the Cannabis Food Market, The Freedom Fest outdoor festival, and participate in the first ever panel discussions, masterclasses, and keynote talks at the Cheeba Cannabis Cultivation Summit.

    For more, go to www.thecannabisexpo.co.za.

    Read more: cannabis market, The Cannabis Expo, cannabis industry
    NextOptions

    Related

    Cheeba Cannabis Academy launches new scholarship for cannabis industry course
    Cheeba Cannabis Academy launches new scholarship for cannabis industry course
    15 Feb 2024
    Western Cape agri unveils action plan for cannabis industry
    Western Cape agri unveils action plan for cannabis industry
    3 Apr 2023
    The Cannabis Expo returns to highlight the growing cannabis industry
    The Cannabis Expo returns to highlight the growing cannabis industry
     22 Mar 2023
    Source:
    100% black-owned HempVest Africa goes commercial
    25 May 2022
    Source: iStock.
    The Vaal Cannabis Capital - the linchpin of SA's first smart city
     31 Mar 2022
    President, Cannabis Expo gives SA's cannabis industry high hopes
    President, Cannabis Expo gives SA's cannabis industry high hopes
     25 Mar 2022
    Source: herbalhemp via
    North West farmers encouraged to apply for hemp permits
    17 Feb 2022
    #BizTrends2022: Africa's place in the global cannabis industry
    #BizTrends2022: Africa's place in the global cannabis industry
     6 Jan 2022
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz