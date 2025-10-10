Northlink College extends 2026 applications and launches new DHET programmes

Northlink TVET College has extended its 2026 academic year application deadline to 30 October 2025, giving prospective students a final opportunity to secure their place in one of South Africa’s leading technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions.

This announcement comes as part of the college’s ongoing commitment to accessibility, innovation, and inclusion within the higher education sector. The extension allows more prospective students, to finalise their applications and explore a variety of new approved accredited occupational programmes that respond directly to the evolving demands of the modern labour market.

“We have seen overwhelming interest from prospective students this year,” says Anele Ndiki, assistant director: Student Registration. “The extension provides much-needed breathing space for those who still need to gather supporting documents and seek guidance on the new qualifications being offered. We want every aspiring student to have the chance to join the Northlink community and prepare for a future filled with opportunity.”

Aligned with the Department of Higher Education and Training’s (DHET) vision for a future-ready workforce, Northlink is proud to introduce several new programmes for 2026. These offerings are designed to equip students with cutting-edge technical and entrepreneurial skills for the digital economy and the green transition.

To apply, applications can be completed online via www.northlink.co.za. Prospective students are encouraged to submit certified documents, updated contact details, and select their desired programmes before the final deadline on 30 October 2025.

Applicants will also have access to career guidance officers and registration assistants who are available to help navigate the application process.

Northlink’s promise to remain a gateway of educational transformation for South African youth. By extending the application window, the college reaffirms its mission to break barriers, expand access to quality education, and ensure that no student with potential is left behind- taking Northlink College from good to great.

About Northlink College

Northlink TVET College is one of South Africa’s premier institutions for technical and vocational training, known for its excellence in engineering, business studies, hospitality, performing arts, and digital innovation. With seven campuses across the Western Cape, Northlink continues to serve as a cornerstone for skills development and youth empowerment.



