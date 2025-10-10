Zimbabwe and Lesotho permits extended to May 2027

Helen Suzman Foundation urges Home Affairs minister to fast-track talks with the public over the future of the permits.

Activists have welcomed the extension of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP) and the Lesotho Exemption Permit (LEP) by another 18 months. This announcement has come as a welcome relief to many families. Graphic: Lisa Nelson/GroundUp

The extension of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP) and the Lesotho Exemption Permit (LEP) by another 18 months is a relief for many families.

The validity of the ZEP was, last year, extended to November 2025. This caused concern among the 180,000 permit holders who are trying to remain legally in South Africa but have been frustrated by long queues and the appointment booking system.

In June, the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg ruled in favour of an application by the Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF). The court declared the ZEP termination unlawful. The court directed the minister to reconsider his decision following a “fair process”.

The court also granted protection to ZEP holders in the meantime.

This week Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber announced that the Immigration Advisory Board, appointed in April 2025, met on several occasions to discuss immediate and long-term solutions for holders of the ZEP. With a month to go to the November deadline, Schreiber extended the validity of both the ZEP and LEP to May 2027.

The current directive by Schreiber exempts permit holders from arrest and deportation related to not having a valid exemption certificate. They may also enter and leave the country, provided they comply with all other requirements.

Commenting on the extension, Chanel van der Linde, senior researcher at the Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) told GroundUp, “Many ZEP and LEP holders have been in South Africa for up to two decades, if not more. The lack of clarity on their future immigration status causes panic within communities.”

But she added that the organisation is concerned that the advisory board has still not complied with the court’s order to consult with them and the permit holders.

“We would like to see, as soon as possible, the minister abiding by the 2023 High Court ruling to hold nationwide consultations to determine the future of the ZEP/LEP permits.”

Van der Linde added that delaying these talks and “extending the permits through gazette and not a stamp in the passport” could still create a perception of invalidity, particularly among uninformed government staff.

ZEP holder Jevas Mhuka from Gqeberha said he was on edge over the impending deadline because he has not got the means to relocate his family to Zimbabwe. “I had no money to apply for mainstream visas for the entire family, so I was just desperate. I am now relieved,” said Mhuka.

This article was originally published on GroundUp.

© 2025 GroundUp. This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.