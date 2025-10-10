South Africa
Agriculture Agriculture
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

AMIEBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

More...

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    SA agriculture shows steady growth under master plan

    South Africa’s agricultural sector is seeing measurable growth, with production volumes rising under the Agriculture and Agro-processing Master Plan (AAMP), government reports. The latest AAMP Progress Report shows an increase from 11% in 2015–2019 to 13% in 2019–2023, reflecting the plan’s focus on inclusivity and transformation.
    10 Oct 2025
    10 Oct 2025
    Source: Dmitry Pichugin via Fotolia
    Source: Dmitry Pichugin via Fotolia

    The data highlights significant gains across multiple commodities: maize production rose from 34% to 65%, soya beans from 72% to 80%, wheat from 17% to 53%, deciduous fruits from 17% to 49%, viticulture from 25% to 62%, and tomatoes from 8% to 94% over three years.

    Collaboration and inclusivity

    “The Agriculture and Agro-processing Master Plan is a collective plan of action to achieve the National Development Plan’s vision for agriculture and agro-processing,” said Minister John Steenhuisen at the AAMP Executive Oversight Committee Meeting in Stellenbosch on 7 October 2025.

    Quoting George S. Patton, Steenhuisen added: "A good plan properly executed today is better than a perfect plan executed next week.” He stressed that agriculture is critical to South Africa’s economy and food security.

    Call to stakeholders for continued engagement

    The AAMP was developed jointly by government, business, labour, and civil organisations and is implemented through Value Chain Round Tables (VCRTs) and production schemes. Minister Steenhuisen urged stakeholders to continue working together to meet growth targets of an additional 12–15% in the coming years.

    He reiterated his support for interventions promoting equality and inclusivity in the sector: "South Africa’s agricultural future will be determined by how well we work together. If we maintain the unity and resolve we have shown in this room, then the growth targets we have set are not only achievable, they are within our grasp."

    Read more: food security, Agribusiness, viticulture, maize production, agricultural transformation, John Steenhuisen, agriculture industry, soybean production, wheat production, South Africa agriculture, inclusive agriculture, fruit farming, agroprocessing
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz