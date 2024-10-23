Nestlé Milo: Fuelling the future

Unleashing the power of Nestlé Milo® with the #MustBeMilo® campaign.

A top three spot in the Sunday Times Gen Next awards 2024 for Coolest Hot Beverage? #MustBeMilo

But why must it be Milo?

Let’s start with a little fun. Not only is Milo one of the 'coolest' hot beverages, but it can actually be enjoyed hot or cold. Now that we’ve got that little play on words out the way, let’s get to the real reasons why it must be Milo.

A simple truth to guide our journey

The recognition from Sunday Times Gen Next awards 2024 was not the start of a journey, but rather the culmination of a path we’ve travelled with South African parents and caregivers to enable and energise their children to go further. The #MustBeMilo campaign is rooted in a simple product truth: Milo is the must-have beverage for every occasion, with the natural goodness of milk, cocoa, six vitamins and three minerals, as well as a delicious, rich, creamy, chocolatey flavour, and of course, its malt energy. Milo is every pantry’s ultimate ready-for-action hero. Whether it’s mixing up a breakfast boost, fuelling sports, cooling down summer, warming up winter, or powering any energy-packed moment in a child's day, Milo is the perfect companion for every adventure.

Becoming a movement

However, we ourselves needed to go further than just informing parents of our ultimate pantry hero status. We needed to demonstrate to our parents that we are more than just a cool hashtag. Through engaging content and real-life stories shared across our social media platforms, we highlighted our nutritional credentials and built a community of Milo enthusiasts who recognise the value of nourishing their children with a drink that’s as delicious as it is nutritious. And as the campaign rolled out, #MustBeMilo became more than just a call to action; it became a movement.

And, as with all movements, real-world action is essential. Through our always-on Milo Future Champs activations, we brought the malt energy of Milo to primary schools throughout Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape, giving many children their first cup of Milo and an energising biokinetics experience. This demonstrated how a nutritious boost at the start of their day enables excellence both in the classroom and on the sports fields.

Our Future Champs activities, community engagement and partnerships with government initiatives have allowed us to teach life lessons through experiences and physical activity, sharing our belief that the grit and teamwork learnt through sport endure for a lifetime, and are fundamental for any child's success in the future, whatever path they choose.

The buzz of #MustBeMilo

So, as we continue to go further, the buzz around our #MustBeMilo campaign is a testament to its impact. Parents and children are actively joining the conversation, sharing their experiences and embracing Milo as a vital part of their daily lives, demonstrating that, when it comes to giving your kids the best, it really must be Milo. #MustBeMilo



