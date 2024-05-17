Meal replacements and South Africa’s approach to weight management

As South Africans experience increasingly busy lifestyles, meal replacements – nutritionally balanced products designed to replace traditional meals – are emerging as a popular solution for maintaining health and convenience. These can include shakes, bars, and ready-to-drink beverages that provide essential nutrients in a convenient format. A survey conducted by consumer insights agency, KLA (in partnership with YouGov Profiles) revealed how these products are impacting weight management and eating habits in South Africa. Here's a closer look at what’s driving this trend and how meal replacements are fitting into modern consumer lifestyles.

For many South Africans, societal pressures around appearance and maintaining a certain image contribute to their eating habits. According to YouGov Profiles, 25% feel pressured to restrict their food intake to improve their appearance, and 45% actively count calories. This highlights the mental strain of balancing self-image with the desire to eat well in a culture that often prioritises dieting over sustainable wellness.

Meal replacements simplify these challenges by offering pre-portioned, balanced options. By reducing the stress of calorie counting and meal planning, they empower people to stay focused on their wellness goals without the hassle.

Social media has a significant impact on body image and health aspirations, with 25% of South Africans feeling pressure from media to lose weight and 43% comparing themselves to fitness influencers. Meal replacements are emerging as a practical solution for those looking to match their diets with these aspirations. Positioned within aspirational lifestyles often promoted online using social media channels, meal replacements can become a tool for achieving health and fitness goals.

Snacking between meals is a common habit, with 72% of South Africans admitting to doing so regularly. For those mindful of maintaining a healthy diet, meal replacements offer a smarter alternative to traditional snacks. By providing satisfying, nutritious options, these products help curb unhealthy snacking habits while simplifying calorie management for the 45% of South Africans actively tracking their intake.

Convenience remains a key driver for 40% of South Africans when it comes to making food choices, while 78% aspire to lead healthier lifestyles. Meal replacements strike the perfect balance, offering quick and easy solutions that don’t compromise on nutrition. This makes them an essential part of modern living, particularly for consumers juggling multiple responsibilities.

For the 68% of South Africans who exercise weekly, meal replacements are gaining popularity as a convenient pre- or post-workout option. These products provide the nutrients needed to fuel workouts and aid recovery, making them a valuable tool for fitness enthusiasts. By supporting energy levels and muscle recovery, meal replacements seamlessly integrate into active lifestyles.

South Africans are increasingly embracing healthier eating habits, with 70% opting for healthier product alternatives and 79% aspiring to include more fruits and vegetables in their diets. Meal replacements offer a bridge for those struggling to achieve a balanced diet, delivering essential nutrients in a convenient format.

Also, with 75% of consumers prioritising youthfulness and 85% focusing on physical health, meal replacements are aligning with broader wellness and anti-aging trends. Innovations in enriched formulas featuring functional ingredients or anti-aging properties make these products even more appealing for long-term health.

Four in 10 South Africans use meal replacements as a convenient alternative to traditional meals, with 56% considering them viable substitutes for certain meals. While meal replacements are growing in popularity, mixed feelings remain, with 45% of respondents acknowledging that healthy eating may not always be achievable. This highlights both the demand and the challenges that brands must navigate.

Meal replacements are reshaping the weight management landscape in South Africa, offering versatile solutions for a wide range of consumer needs. From calorie management and fitness aspirations to convenience and long-term wellness, these products are meeting the demands of a diverse and health-conscious audience.

As meal replacements continue to gain traction, their role in shaping healthier, more convenient lifestyles is undeniable. Whether as part of a busy schedule or as a step toward achieving fitness goals, they are poised to remain a vital tool in South Africa’s evolving approach to food and health. For more information, visit www.kla.co.za.

Methodology

About YouGov Profiles

Profiles: Segmentation and media planning tool. YouGov Profiles makes it simple to find and understand the audience that matters most to you. With data collected daily, it gives you the power to build and customise a portrait of your consumers’ entire world with unrivalled granularity. More than 12,500 variables are available in South Africa.

Dataset: 2024-12-29

Nationally representative sample of South African adults with access to the internet, aged 18+

n ~ 4879



