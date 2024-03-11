Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

KAP LimitedRand ShowStyle IDFusionDesignHeineken BeveragesPrimedia BroadcastingBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Film Review South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Prince Mashele sees the DA making some decisions in our Future...

Prince Mashele sees the DA making some decisions in our Future...

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    M-Net's White Lies: A thrilling exploration of wealth, privilege and murder

    Aa-isha HassiemBy Aa-isha Hassiem
    11 Mar 2024
    11 Mar 2024
    In an age where wealth, privilege and one’s overall position in society are at the forefront of most minds, M-Net brings a dramatic whodunnit miniseries that highlights these very themes. Starring Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones), and Brendon Daniels (Four Corners), White Lies underlines the topics that are so often swept under the rug and avoided, while gripping your attention with almost relentless twists and turns.
    M-Net's White Lies: A thrilling exploration of wealth, privilege and murder

    The series takes place in Constantia, Cape Town, an area most known for its affluent residents, a quality often associated with security and safety. This is what makes it the perfect setting for a (possible) double homicide – it’s completely unexpected.

    The plot revolves around Edie Hansen (Natalie Dormer), a journalist and estranged sister to the victims (her brother and his wife), and Fortune Bell (Brendon Daniels), the lead cop with emotional troubles and a major grudge against Hansen. The two struggle for power and authority, Hansen having a personal connection to the case and very little confidence in Bell’s abilities, and Bell being adamant that her orphaned niece and nephew, Jamie and Daniel (Daniel Schultz and Morgan Santo), are the prime suspects.

    The first two episodes showcase Hansen attempting to reconcile with the teenagers, as their mother remains in a coma, all while trying to clear their names and find the real killer, knocking heads with Bell at every corner.

    Joburg Film Festival celebrates storytelling
    Joburg Film Festival celebrates storytelling

    5 Mar 2024

    Over the first two episodes, we are introduced to other possible suspects, each with their own motive. And at the end of the second episode, a jaw-dropping scene leaves us with more questions than before. Thereby throwing out all the theories you might have built up over the previous hour and 40 minutes and leaving you desperate for the remaining six episodes.

    The idea behind White Lies

    Darrel Bristow-Bovey, an award-winning screenwriter, showrunner and head writer for the show, describes himself as someone who has always had an interest in the psychology of wealth and how it makes people build walls around their own lives, keeping neighbours and their communities at bay, as well as the people who would otherwise love them. This is a reference to his own experiences, as his wealthy grandmother disinherited and disowned his family when his mother chose to marry someone from a different class. Very old money.

    Image by Riaan West
    Image by Riaan West

    This personal connection is prevalent in the show, making the audience connect with it as well.

    When it comes to the choice of setting, Bristow-Bovey describes Cape Town as a place that “produces mixed feelings,” saying that the outside is very pretty but the inside is questionable, referring to the inequality that is often ignored. This is his reasoning for his decision, as the city allows him to explore the ideas of class and race, concepts that are relevant in the local culture.

    What to expect at the cinema this March
    What to expect at the cinema this March

      27 Feb 2024

    In a now almost uncommon method, audiences will receive weekly episodes, instead of allowing them to binge. And while this can be annoying, there is something to say for the old method of viewing, as it helps viewers build a relationship with shows – a rarity these days. “The show reveals itself in the second half. The walls start coming down,” says the writer. “I hope people will follow through to the end.”

    White Lies premieres on 7 March at 8 pm on DStv, channel 101.

    Read more: Multichoice, DStv, M-Net, Darrel Bristow-Bovey, Aa-isha Hassiem
    NextOptions

    About Aa-isha Hassiem

    Content Assistant at Bizcommunity

    Related

    Joburg Film Festival celebrates storytelling
    Joburg Film Festival celebrates storytelling
    5 Mar 2024
    Source:
    Canal+ raises bid for MultiChoice
     5 Mar 2024
    Image by Aa-isha Hassiem
    The MSC Poesia docks at the Cape Town Cruise Terminal for the first time
     28 Feb 2024
    A MultiChoice logo is displayed outside the company's building in Cape Town, South Africa. Source: REUTERS/Esa Alexander/File Photo
    Canal Plus must make offer to MultiChoice shareholders, says regulator
     28 Feb 2024
    Image by Clint Strydom
    World-renowned artist Dr Esther Mahlungu kicks off world tour at Iziko National Gallery
     21 Feb 2024
    Source: © DStv Gauteng Multichoice’s annual DStv price increases have been announced to consumers and range from just over three percent to almost seven percent
    MultiChoice's annual DStv price increases no April Fools' joke
     20 Feb 2024
    #OrchidsandOnions: SuperSport URC ad delights, AutoTrader Valentine's ad cruel
    #OrchidsandOnions: SuperSport URC ad delights, AutoTrader Valentine's ad cruel
     20 Feb 2024
    Source:
    MultiChoice will pay settlement of $37.3m to Nigerian tax authorities
     8 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz