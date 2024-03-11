Lift announces third annual Golden Ticket Hunt

Lift has launched its third annual Golden Ticket Hunt, promising participants a chance to enjoy exclusive rewards. The Golden Ticket Hunt includes sought-after prizes such as Lift flights, stays at The Capital Hotels & Apartments, and vouchers.

This year's hunt is set to take place for one day only, offering participants the opportunity to discover one of twenty hidden Golden Tickets strategically placed across the cities served by Lift, as well as online. The hunt is scheduled to kick off at 9am on 28 March 2024, with clues shared on Lifts’ Instagram account. Hunters can join the hunt in Johannesburg, Durban, or Cape Town.

Jonathan Ayache, Lift CEO, and co-founder expressed his excitement, stating: "Last year, we witnessed tremendous participation from thousands eager to join the fun. So, if you're seeking the ideal reason to unwind and treat yourself without spending a dime, engage in the hunt and secure one of our Golden Tickets to win LIFT flights, luxurious hotel stays, Lounge access, car rental, and vouchers from top brands like Veldskoen and Vida e caffè."

He concluded: "Lift is committed to enhancing the traveller’s experience, and the return of the annual Golden Ticket Hunt underscores our dedication to fostering a sense of community and creating enjoyable moments while pampering our valued customers.”

How to crack the hunt

• Golden Tickets will be hidden physically in and around Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban, as well as virtually, online.

• Cryptic clues will drop on Lifts’ Instagram Stories from 9am on 28 March 2024

• The first person to crack each clue and get to the secret location and find the hidden Golden Tickets, win!

• There will be a total of 16 clues for 20 locations and Golden Ticket prize bundles.

• The hunt runs for one day only.

• As soon as each Golden Ticket has been found, Lift will let followers know on Instagram Stories.

• Winners follow the prompts on their Golden Ticket to claim their prizes.

Prizes to be found

• Lift flights (Including Premium seats)

• Luxury hotel stays

• All-inclusive car hires

• Coffee vouchers from

• Footwear vouchers from

• The Lounge access from

For more details visit Lifts’ Instagram page or website on https://lift.co.za/LIFT-promos/golden-ticket-hunt.