Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

KAP LimitedRand ShowStyle IDFusionDesignHeineken BeveragesPrimedia BroadcastingBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Travel News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Prince Mashele sees the DA making some decisions in our Future...

Prince Mashele sees the DA making some decisions in our Future...

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Lift announces third annual Golden Ticket Hunt

    11 Mar 2024
    11 Mar 2024
    Lift has launched its third annual Golden Ticket Hunt, promising participants a chance to enjoy exclusive rewards. The Golden Ticket Hunt includes sought-after prizes such as Lift flights, stays at The Capital Hotels & Apartments, and vouchers.
    Source: Michael Ward via ,
    Source: Michael Ward via Flickr, CC BY-NC-SA 2.0 DEED

    This year's hunt is set to take place for one day only, offering participants the opportunity to discover one of twenty hidden Golden Tickets strategically placed across the cities served by Lift, as well as online. The hunt is scheduled to kick off at 9am on 28 March 2024, with clues shared on Lifts’ Instagram account. Hunters can join the hunt in Johannesburg, Durban, or Cape Town.

    Jonathan Ayache, Lift CEO, and co-founder expressed his excitement, stating: "Last year, we witnessed tremendous participation from thousands eager to join the fun. So, if you're seeking the ideal reason to unwind and treat yourself without spending a dime, engage in the hunt and secure one of our Golden Tickets to win LIFT flights, luxurious hotel stays, Lounge access, car rental, and vouchers from top brands like Veldskoen and Vida e caffè."

    He concluded: "Lift is committed to enhancing the traveller’s experience, and the return of the annual Golden Ticket Hunt underscores our dedication to fostering a sense of community and creating enjoyable moments while pampering our valued customers.”

    How to crack the hunt

    • Golden Tickets will be hidden physically in and around Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban, as well as virtually, online.
    • Cryptic clues will drop on Lifts’ Instagram Stories from 9am on 28 March 2024
    • The first person to crack each clue and get to the secret location and find the hidden Golden Tickets, win!
    • There will be a total of 16 clues for 20 locations and Golden Ticket prize bundles.
    • The hunt runs for one day only.
    • As soon as each Golden Ticket has been found, Lift will let followers know on Instagram Stories.
    • Winners follow the prompts on their Golden Ticket to claim their prizes.

    Prizes to be found

    • Lift flights (Including Premium seats)
    • Luxury hotel stays
    • All-inclusive car hires
    • Coffee vouchers from
    • Footwear vouchers from
    • The Lounge access from

    For more details visit Lifts’ Instagram page or website on https://lift.co.za/LIFT-promos/golden-ticket-hunt.

    Read more: air travel, travel industry, Lift
    NextOptions

    Related

    SADC economic future takes flight &#x2013; Aviation leaders call for liberalisation of skies
    SADC economic future takes flight – Aviation leaders call for liberalisation of skies
    6 hours
    African airlines see 18.5% rise in passenger demand in January
    African airlines see 18.5% rise in passenger demand in January
    3 days
    Qatar Airways secures two top accolades at World MICE Awards
    Qatar Airways secures two top accolades at World MICE Awards
    3 days
    Source: @mikeabel67
    Mike Abel wants to challenge perspectives with new podcast Willing & Abel
    6 Mar 2024
    R21.7bn allocated for airport infrastructure development
    R21.7bn allocated for airport infrastructure development
    6 Mar 2024
    Image by Aa-isha Hassiem
    The MSC Poesia docks at the Cape Town Cruise Terminal for the first time
     28 Feb 2024
    Tourism Minister highlights growth and diversity at Meetings Africa 2024
    Tourism Minister highlights growth and diversity at Meetings Africa 2024
    27 Feb 2024
    South Africa&#x2019;s economic growth depends on tourism &#x2013; here&#x2019;s how to get the most out of it
    South Africa’s economic growth depends on tourism – here’s how to get the most out of it
     23 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz