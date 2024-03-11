Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PRIpsosNinety9centsPDCBizcommunity.comHeineken BeveragesRT7 DigitalEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Fashion & Homeware News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Prince Mashele sees the DA making some decisions in our Future...

Prince Mashele sees the DA making some decisions in our Future...

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    L'Oréal Paris SA partners with South African Fashion Week

    11 Mar 2024
    11 Mar 2024
    L'Oréal Paris South Africa has announced its partnership with South African Fashion Week as the official makeup and beauty sponsor for the upcoming April and October editions of the fashion event.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Under the theme "Walk Your Worth," L'Oréal Paris will showcase its expertise in makeup and skincare on the local runway.

    The collaboration between L'Oréal Paris and South African Fashion Week marks a historic moment as it signifies one of the largest local fashion events ever sponsored by the beauty brand. Set against Johannesburg's bustling business district backdrop, Mall of Africa will host this celebration of beauty and fashion, where L'Oréal Paris will join forces with South African designers to present stunning looks that embody confidence and inclusivity.

    As part of the "Walk Your Worth" initiative, L'Oréal Paris will introduce its very own "Walk Your Worth" runway show and collection, curated in collaboration with distinguished South African couture designer Biji La Maison.

    This exclusive collection will be showcased by L'Oréal Paris' tribe of top influencers and celebrities in South Africa, highlighting the fusion of local creativity with global beauty expertise. Drawing from the brand's iconic tagline, "Because You're Worth It," the runway show will empower women to assert their presence and make a bold statement in society.

    Burkhard Pieroth, president of sub-Saharan Africa for L'Oréal Paris, emphasised the impact of this partnership on the fashion industry, stating, "This extraordinary collaboration will amplify the message of women's strength and celebrate beauty in all its forms."

    NextOptions

    Related

    What to expect from SA Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2020
    What to expect from SA Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2020
    4 Oct 2019
    #EntrepreneurMonth: Discovering young designers with the SAFW New Talent Search
    #EntrepreneurMonth: Discovering young designers with the SAFW New Talent Search
     18 Oct 2017
    South African Fashion Week celebrates 20th year
    South African Fashion Week celebrates 20th year
    9 Oct 2017
    SA Fashion Week releases autumn/winter '17 season schedule
    SA Fashion Week releases autumn/winter '17 season schedule
    16 Sep 2016
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz