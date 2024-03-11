Clover recalls Go Nuts Peanut Butter

Industries

    11 Mar 2024
    According to reports, the National Consumer Commission (NCC) is looking into Clover after it notified the Commission that it recalled over 10,000 units of Go Nuts Peanut Butter – becoming the sixth brand to be recalled in South Africa.
    Source: www.clover.co.za

    The recall by Clover comes after peanut butter product recalls including Pick n Pay’s 1kg No Name, Dischem’s Lifestyle Brand 400g, 800g of their smooth and crunchy, Wazoogles in various sizes, Eat Naked in various sizes, and Woolworths’s Peanut Butter Dairy Ice Cream, last month as the products failed to meet acceptable levels of aflatoxin.

    Pick n Pay recalls 3 peanut butter brands
    5 Feb 2024

    More peanut butter brands recalled
    12 Feb 2024

    Woolworths recalls Peanut Butter Dairy Ice Cream
    26 Feb 2024

    According to the NCC, the product was distributed to about 993 retailers. Consumers who are in possession of the Clover Go Nuts 400g peanut butter with the best-before date 12, 18 and 19, July 2025, have been urged to stop consuming the product and return it to the point of purchase for a full refund.

    The NCC has also called on all producers, manufacturers, and suppliers of peanut butter, peanut butter-based products or products containing peanuts to immediately test their products for aflatoxin levels and submit their results.

    If you have any other queries, customers can call our Customer Care Line on 0860 117 533.

