    Woolworths recalls Peanut Butter Dairy Ice Cream

    26 Feb 2024
    Woolworths is recalling Peanut Butter Dairy Ice Cream with immediate effect. Only our peanut butter ice cream is being recalled. All other Woolworths products containing peanut butter, including the range of Peanut Butter, remains 100% safe for consumption.
    Photo by Anton on Unsplash

    Earlier this month, some South African peanut butter products were found to have higher than regulated levels of Aflatoxin. Woolworths peanut butter was tested for Aflatoxin and found to be safe for consumption.

    Aflatoxins is naturally occurring and must be consumed in very high quantities to be toxic to humans. Since the initial recalls were announced by others in the industry, Woolworths has systematically assessed all secondary products that contain peanut butter, such as biscuits, sauces, pretzels, energy bars and ice cream. This was done as a precautionary measure to ensure all our products meet our stringent quality standards.

    15 Feb 2024

    As a result of this process it was found that Woolworths Peanut Butter Ice Cream contains aflatoxin levels that exceed the legal limit, and therefore removing it from shelves. Customers who have purchased the product may return it to their local store for a full refund.

