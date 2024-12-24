Investing in frontline employees a direct impact on a company’s bottom line

While companies typically spend between R100 and R250 per month on technology licenses for each desk employee, an amount that excludes the cost of devices like screens and laptops, frontline workers often have zero access to tools that could be transformative for productivity and skills development.

Around 80% of the South African workforce comprises deskless frontline employees across key industries like agriculture, mining, manufacturing, and retail.

Despite this, a significant investment gap persists, with companies dedicating only about one percent of their business software spend to this essential workforce.

Merel van der Lei, CEO of Wyzetalk, an employee experience platform designed specifically for frontline workers, this imbalance is a significant opportunity cost as investing in frontline employees has a direct impact on a company’s bottom line.

Why the gap?

Van der Lei says the disparity is partly because organisations haven’t fully explored innovative ways to engage frontline staff beyond outdated methods that rely heavily on telephone lines and face-to-face meetings.

Another major reason is a perceived device reach gap that leaves businesses unsure whether an investment in technology will reach frontline employees.

However, the device-reach gap is a myth.

“Smartphone penetration in South Africa surpassed 90% several years ago, so companies can reasonably assume that most of their frontline workers will have at least a feature phone and most likely a smartphone, or a tablet, that could be used as the connection point between organisations and employees,” notes Van der Lei.

The consequences of underinvesting in frontline workers

Not only does underinvesting in frontline workers perpetuate outdated, costly, paper-based systems, but it also excludes a substantial segment of the workforce from the benefits and opportunities technology can provide.

“Companies lose out on efficiency and digitisation where it could make the biggest difference, from instantly sharing safety information and ensuring compliance to training, skills development, and growth opportunities – all of which add to an important sense of belonging and cohesion within organisations that ultimately impact productivity and staff turnover.

There are ways organisations can build bridges for frontline workers on multiple fronts where technology can be a great equaliser that drives impact,” she explains.

Overcoming the barriers

“Companies often face challenges when trying to communicate with frontline employees.

“Not every employee is provided with an email address, either due to cost concerns or limited effectiveness in reaching all staff.

“On top of that, companies may not always have up-to-date mobile numbers on hand, adding another barrier to effective communication,” says van der Lei.

But she says these challenges are not insurmountable.

“For example, placing a QR code on staff payslips makes it easier to reach people.

“Word of mouth among staff is a powerful tool, particularly when employees see a clear benefit from technology that’s relevant to the work and well-being which can be a real game changer.”

Better communication and training tools for frontline workers can also help address broader organisational challenges.

“Desk workers have exponentially more efficient access to information compared to frontline workers, says van der Lei.

She adds that establishing transparent communication channels enables employers to make a positive difference in workers’ lives by communicating critical safety information all the way through to financial planning, health and wellness.

Supporting ESG

While employers can utilise digital channels to keep workers up to date with relevant, credible information as well as training, learning and growth opportunities, employers can also use those same platforms to support their ESG efforts.

“Connecting frontline workers to company updates, safety and compliance notices, and training material while providing feedback mechanisms is an active and measurable way of working towards ESG goals and helps reporting of the same.

“ This is what can be achieved when companies choose to give frontline workers access to technology.”

Stepping in the right direction

How can organisations begin the process?

The first step is to recognise frontline workers as an essential part of the technology investment budget.

Then, it’s about establishing a direct connection to reach them effectively.

“Once that connection is in place, the focus shifts to communicating with relevance, providing the right kind of foundational information and then expanding on it, always balancing the 'what’s in it for me' principle from both a business and worker perspective.

From there, the connection can grow into maturity through training, soft skills development, and continuous learning.

“With frontline workers making up the vast majority of the global working population, the opportunity for real impact on people and the bottom line is massive,” says van der Lei.