Induction vs onboarding: Why the distinction can make all the difference for new hires

In the fast-paced realm of people management, "induction" and "onboarding" are frequently used interchangeably, yet each bears unique significance in shaping the employee experience.

First impressions leave a lasting impact. Employers have an average of 44 days to “make or break” a new joiner, according to a survey released by cloud-based human resources platform BambooHR.

According to the survey, roughly 44% of new hires express regrets or second thoughts about their new position within the first week of employment, and 23% cry.

These statistics show why an effective induction and onboarding process is crucial for new joiners to stay, especially for individuals entering the workplace for the first time.

Let’s look at the differences between an induction and onboarding and how they contribute to fostering a positive workplace environment.

Induction: A warm welcome

Induction serves as the initial opening for new hires, offering a warm embrace of the company's culture, values, policies, and fundamental procedures. It's similar to a cordial handshake, setting the stage for a new chapter in the employee's journey. Induction is often a one-day event in the first week at the new work.

Onboarding: A comprehensive journey

In contrast, onboarding goes beyond the boundaries of a single day, encompassing a holistic journey towards full integration within the business. It equips new hires with the tools, resources, and support necessary to thrive in their roles and contribute meaningfully to the business.

The onboarding experience – how to elevate and make people stay

The success of any business hinges on the efficacy of its onboarding process. Businesses that implement a formal onboarding programme see 50% better retention and 62% more productivity among new hires.

Here are strategies to enhance this critical phase:

Connect before day one: Lay the groundwork for success by engaging with new hires before their start date. Providing them with essential information and instructions helps them adjust smoothly to their new environment. Practical tip: Our brain craves certainty and the more detail and relevant information you can share before day one, the more it supports the transition into the new job.

Lay the groundwork for success by engaging with new hires before their start date. Providing them with essential information and instructions helps them adjust smoothly to their new environment. Do you have structure: Develop a structured onboarding agenda and timetable to navigate new hires through their initial weeks or months. Clarity and guidance prepare them for the journey ahead, fostering confidence and competence. Practical tip: Ask for feedback from recent new hires and consider how you can improve the onboarding process. This ensures you continuously make relevant changes to the onboarding process.

Develop a structured onboarding agenda and timetable to navigate new hires through their initial weeks or months. Clarity and guidance prepare them for the journey ahead, fostering confidence and competence. Is it interactive and engaging? Keep new hires actively engaged throughout the onboarding process by incorporating interactive elements such as training videos, team-building exercises, and virtual meet-and-greets. This not only enhances learning but also cultivates connections with colleagues, fostering a sense of belonging from the onset. Practical tip: Create an opportunity where the senior leadership can informally meet and answer questions, for example arrange a CEO breakfast with the new hires. A personal story from the CEO means a lot more than just a PowerPoint presentation. If the company is a remote-first organisation, arrange informal happy hours with the new team members.

Keep new hires actively engaged throughout the onboarding process by incorporating interactive elements such as training videos, team-building exercises, and virtual meet-and-greets. This not only enhances learning but also cultivates connections with colleagues, fostering a sense of belonging from the onset. How involved are line managers? Onboarding is often an HR/people initiative, but it is as important for line managers to be intentional to build a profitable working relationship from day one. We often read and hear the statement “employee joins companies but leave because of their manager” – be sure this isn’t your scenario. Practical tip: It can be useful for the line managers to have a standing huddle meeting every week with the new joiner for at least the first month to eliminate any uncertainties about their role and also be clear about expectations. This also already allows for an ‘open door policy’ from the onset.

Onboarding is often an HR/people initiative, but it is as important for line managers to be intentional to build a profitable working relationship from day one. We often read and hear the statement “employee joins companies but leave because of their manager” – be sure this isn’t your scenario. Do you have active mentorship programmes? I’ve witnessed how powerful it is to pair new hires with seasoned team members who can serve as mentors and guides. This not only expedites the learning curve but also instils a sense of support and camaraderie from day one.Practical tip: An onboarding buddy can be a less experienced employee who can navigate the day-to-day operational questions and can sometimes be a bit less intimidating for the new joiner in the initial days of joining.

Psychological safety

As Amy Edmondson asserts, "It is a shared belief that the team is safe for interpersonal risk-taking." Psychological safety is vital in fostering an environment where employees feel empowered to voice their thoughts, ideas, and concerns without fear of reprisal – even new hires from their first day.

Incorporating this principle into the onboarding process cultivates trust, collaboration, and innovation from the outset.

If leaders and managers are clear in their communications that all opinions are welcome... then the new hire will feel they belong, that their views and experience are respected and welcomed and that they make a meaningful contribution.

Beyond onboarding

While onboarding lays the groundwork for success, it's merely the beginning of the employee journey. Consider all the touchpoints for employees; the first payslip, the first one-on-one meeting, the conversation around the extension (or not) of the permanent contract, performance feedback conversations, the first career discussion, etc. Continued support, development opportunities, and a culture of continuous learning are essential for retaining top talent and driving long-term success.