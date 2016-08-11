Industries

    Hatmaker Crystal Birch to open store at Johannesburg’s 44 Stanley

    2 Apr 2024
    2 Apr 2024
    Celebrated hatmaker Crystal Birch is set to open her first standalone store at Johannesburg’s 44 Stanley on 6 April 2024. This new store will allow new and existing Joburg fans to shop the new CB24 collection, titled A:Head.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Crystal Birch is the eponymous label from the Cape Town based milliner who creates and crafts hats that range from classic styles to fashion-forward headwear that perfectly frame the face, complete any outfit, and provide stylish sun protection.

    Over the years Birch has collaborated with leading local and international designers, including award-winning Thebe Magugu, MaXhosa Africa and Studio Viviers, and her work has featured on the cover of numerous issues of Vogue, and is favoured by celebrities and change-makers throughout the world, including Trevor Stuurman and Bonang.

    Premium materials are carefully selected and transformed by a skilled team at The Hat Factory in Cape Town, who uphold the time-honoured tradition of hatmaking in South Africa.

    Inspired by the rugged landscapes and free-spirited essence of the Wild West, each hat in the A:Head Collection exudes a unique personality and style. From the adventurous “Hunter”; to the elegant and timeless “Willow”; the bold and vibrant “Ziggy” to the playful and spirited “Rodeo”; each hat tells a story of empowerment, individuality, and self-expression.

    “This collection is a love letter to all the incredible women in our lives,” says Birch. “Our mothers, sisters, friends - it’s about recognising their bravery, confidence and talent, and adorning them with the necessary armour to continue shaping our creative landscape.”

    Some of these women are featured in the campaign for the collection. A bevy of ‘Bounty Babes’ are showcased: women who are breaking barriers and leading the frontier in their fields. These include: Rushda Mojee, Kat van Duinen, Jenna McArthur, Kitso Kgori, and Whitney Rhodes. Each hat in the collection is a symbol of empowerment and individuality, designed to inspire and uplift those who wear them.

