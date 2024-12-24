Lifestyle Events
    Fake news or a mix-up? Summer Walker distances from Tomorrow Can Wait Festival

    Karabo Ledwaba
    24 Dec 2024
    24 Dec 2024
    The organisers of the Tomorrow Can Wait Festival have announced a temporary pause on the event and all promotional activities following the decision of a US-based singer to publicly distance herself from the festival.
    
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Summer Walker, who was advertised as a key headliner of the event took to social media to claim that the festival is fake.

    The organisers of the Tomorrow Can Wait Festival have attributed the controversy to a miscommunication with the booking agent representing the US-based star.

    “While our team had been under the impression that Summer Walker’s participation was confirmed, it has now become clear that the necessary finalisation with her representation was not properly secured,” they stated.

    The festival has faced significant scrutiny on social media, with users questioning its legitimacy after spotting spelling errors on promotional materials. Doubts were further fuelled by scepticism over the star-studded lineup, which reportedly features names like Lauryn Hill, Teddy Swims, and Gunna, leading many to wonder if it was too good to be true.

    It remains unclear if tickets will still be on sale on 27 December 2024.

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
