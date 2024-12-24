Fake news or a mix-up? Summer Walker distances from Tomorrow Can Wait Festival

The organisers of the Tomorrow Can Wait Festival have announced a temporary pause on the event and all promotional activities following the decision of a US-based singer to publicly distance herself from the festival.

Summer Walker, who was advertised as a key headliner of the event took to social media to claim that the festival is fake.

I was not booked to be at “tomorrow can wait fest” it’s fake but I cant wait to come to South Africa forreal. Heart of a Woman video out now. — SUMMER WALKER (@IAMSUMMERWALKER) December 23, 2024

The organisers of the Tomorrow Can Wait Festival have attributed the controversy to a miscommunication with the booking agent representing the US-based star.

“While our team had been under the impression that Summer Walker’s participation was confirmed, it has now become clear that the necessary finalisation with her representation was not properly secured,” they stated.

After months of planning, we’ve encountered unexpected challenges that have led us to pause all festival activities and pull all promo materials. We’re committed to resolving this and will keep you updated. Thank you for your understanding.#TomorrowCanWaitFestival #TCWF2025… pic.twitter.com/w93L9ug7LZ — Tomorrow Can Wait Festival (@TCW_Festival) December 24, 2024

The festival has faced significant scrutiny on social media, with users questioning its legitimacy after spotting spelling errors on promotional materials. Doubts were further fuelled by scepticism over the star-studded lineup, which reportedly features names like Lauryn Hill, Teddy Swims, and Gunna, leading many to wonder if it was too good to be true.

It remains unclear if tickets will still be on sale on 27 December 2024.