    ESG Africa Conference – New year, new name and new theme!

    The organisers of Africa’s largest sustainability conference and exhibition, formerly known as the ESG Africa Conference, are excited to announce two significant updates for this year's event, which will take place from the 15-16 October at the Sandton Convention Centre. First, the conference will be rebranded to ‘SEACon, ’ which stands for the ‘Sustainability and ESG Africa Conference.’
    Issued by ESG Africa Conference
    28 Mar 2025
    28 Mar 2025
    Wendy Poulton, director and co-founder of the event, explains, "This change reflects our broader focus. While ESG is a crucial component, our conference addresses sustainability in its entirety - exploring ways companies and individuals can transform their business models and become more competitive whilst contributing positively to protecting the planet, addressing social issues, and driving sustainable change in Africa."

    The decision to rebrand as SEACon signifies a strategic move to encapsulate a broader sustainability agenda. By aligning the name with the event’s comprehensive nature, the organisers aim to attract a wider audience and facilitate more meaningful discussions on critical issues. This change underscores their commitment to addressing Africa's unique challenges and opportunities in sustainable development, ensuring that the conference remains an important forum for thought leadership and innovation in sustainability.

    Additionally, the organisers are proud to announce this year's conference theme, "Adapt. Evolve. Succeed. Driving Sustainability in Changing Times,” which highlights the need for businesses to adapt to geopolitical shifts, financial pressures and social imperatives. It is an opportunity for sustainability professionals to demonstrate how sustainability can positively impact their organisation’s bottom-line performance. As global pressures intensify, it's increasingly important to articulate the business case for incorporating sustainability into core operations. “Studies show that integrating ESG principles can enhance profitability by up to 23% (Harvard Business Review, 2023), help in attracting top talent, improve a brand’s perception in the marketplace and help give companies a competitive edge” Adds Joshua Low, co-founder of the event.

    The conference will feature interactive sessions, including case studies, table discussions and industry breakouts, providing participants with practical, relevant and actionable insights. Attendees will leave with the strategies and tools needed to help them more effectively integrate sustainability in their organisations and drive real, measurable positive impacts to the bottom line. This year, site visits, both virtual and physical, will be introduced to showcase successful actions organisations are taking to drive sustainability in their organisations. It is hoped that this will further enhance the practical value attendees will extract from the event.

    Beyond the conference, the organisers have developed a strong ‘community of practice’. This year-round programme includes webinars, masterclasses, networking sessions, and a chief sustainability officer forum, fostering continuous learning and networking opportunities throughout the year.

    ESG Africa Conference
    The ESG Africa conference aims to create a platform for industry leaders and experts across Africa to discuss, debate and find solutions to some of the common challenges faced in embedding ESG practices within organisations. The main theme of the conference is a 'Sustainable Future Through Leadership'; highlighting the significant role leaders can and should play in ensuring their organisations better integrate ESG principles into their value system and overall organisational strategy.
