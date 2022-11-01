ESG Africa Conference 2024: Empowering ESG/Sustainability Implementation and SMME Impact in Africa

The ESG Africa Conference, Africa’s largest ESG and sustainability conference, is gearing up for its highly anticipated third edition scheduled to take place from 1-2 October 2024, at the Sandton Convention Centre. ESG Africa Events, the organisers of the conference have lined up an exciting and interactive event aimed at providing attendees with the practical skills and tools to help embed ESG/Sustainability principles within their organisations. This year's event promises to delve deeper into the critical theme of implementation and highlight the important role of Small, Medium, and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) in driving sustainability and ESG initiatives across the African continent.

The core element of the ESG Africa Conference has always been its unique focus on adopting an African perspective towards sustainability and ESG strategies. Wendy Poulton, Director at ESG Africa Events, emphasised the ongoing commitment to exploring the leadership qualities necessary for sustainable practices in the African context. "Our conference has always sought to provide a platform for thought-provoking discussions on the intersection of sustainability, ESG, and organisational leadership. Over the years, we have delved into a myriad of interconnected issues that shape the intricate nature of the ESG landscape, and how it is relevant and applicable through an African lens," remarked Poulton.

Building on this foundation, Joshua Low, co-founder and director of the conference, elaborated on the forward-looking theme for the 2024 edition. "As sustainability professionals, the focus should extend beyond theoretical discussions to the practical implementation of ESG principles within the organisational framework. This year's conference will aim to equip attendees with tangible tools and strategies to drive impactful change within their respective spheres," said Low.

The 2024 program boasts a dynamic mix of strategic dialogues and hands-on sessions, ensuring that participants gain actionable insights and best practices for integrating sustainability into everyday business operations. Attendees can look forward to interactive workshops, engaging panel discussions, and breakout sessions designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of the nuances surrounding sustainability and ESG implementation. Case studies will be presented in all sessions but particularly in the breakout sessions with two of the breakouts being deep dives into a case study around ecosystem services and systems change.

One of the key highlights of the conference will be the spotlight on Small, Medium, and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) and their indispensable role in the sustainable development landscape of Africa. Through dedicated sessions, the event will underscore the challenges faced by SMMEs, shed light on innovative solutions, and explore avenues for growth and scalability within the sustainability framework.

"We firmly believe that SMMEs form the bedrock of African economies and play a crucial role in driving sustainable practices across various sectors. By placing a strong emphasis on SMMEs at this year's conference, we aim to raise awareness about the challenges these organisations face and find innovative ways to help them tackle these” stated Poulton.

Addressing some of the pressing issues within the sustainability domain, the conference will navigate through potential barriers, foster innovative thinking, and present novel approaches to sustainability management for positive change. The sessions will challenge sustainability professionals to grapple with complex issues, encouraging them to stretch their thinking and adopt innovative solutions for real-world impact.

As the conference draws to a close on the 2 October, delegates can look forward to the prestigious 'Beyond Awards' ceremony, organised in partnership with SAB, aimed at recognising individuals and organisations that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to driving sustainable change across Africa. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with sustainability service providers and solution providers at the exhibition, fostering collaboration and networking opportunities across the sustainability landscape.

The event is proudly championed by SAB, with Alexforbes, Webber Wentzel, Nerdma and S&P global as platinum and gold sponsors of the event.

For more information on registration and event details, interested participants are encouraged to visit the official conference website at www.esgafricaconference.com or reach out to the conference organisers at moc.ecnerefnocacirfagse@eilennah.

Contact Information: ESG Africa Conference organisers email: moc.ecnerefnocacirfagse@eilennah