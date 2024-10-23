Cape Town honoured as Africa’s top city destination for 2024

Cape Town has been recognised as 'Africa’s Leading City Destination' for 2024 at the World Travel Awards, marking the fourth year in a row that the city has earned this esteemed title. This recognition highlights Cape Town’s lasting charm, renowned for its stunning landscapes, diverse cultural history, and lively city atmosphere.

Source: Supplied

Travellers to the city can experience some of the best hospitality and tourism offerings in Africa, including the Port of Cape Town, which has been honoured as 'Africa’s Leading Cruise Port'.

Furthermore, Cape Town boasts a variety of luxury and eco-conscious accommodations, with Hotel Verde receiving the accolade of 'Africa’s Leading Green Hotel'. Caron van Rooyen, the general manager, conveyed pride in this accomplishment, showcasing the high benchmarks set by Cape Town in the hospitality industry. "We are incredibly honoured to receive the Africa’s Leading Green Hotel 2024 award.

"This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team at Hotel Verde Cape Town in promoting sustainability and excellence in hospitality. Together, we are committed to creating a positive impact on our environment and providing our guests with an unforgettable experience."

Luxury hospitality highlights

Cape Town is also home to the Cape Grace, which received the award for 'Africa’s Leading Luxury Hotel', and the One&Only Cape Town, named 'Africa’s Leading Luxury Resort'.

Further emphasising Cape Town’s commitment to high-quality travel experiences, Go2Africa, a V&A Waterfront-based company, was recognised as 'Africa’s Leading Luxury Tour Operator'.

Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism, expressed his pride and appreciation following the announcement: “Winning Africa’s Leading City Destination 2024 for the fourth year in a row is a reflection of the exceptional efforts put into promoting the city as a premier travel destination.

"I would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to all our members and winners, including Hotel Verde, Cape Grace, One&Only Cape Town, Go2Africa, and the Port of Cape Town. Their achievements reflect the spirit of excellence that drives our tourism sector forward.”

Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth and Tourism, added: "Cape Town's wins at the World Travel Awards reaffirm our consistent drive in maintaining and growing awareness of this incredible city.

"These accolades prove the success of our work in keeping Cape Town top of mind for every type of traveller all over the world. To every person working in the travel industry and to all the Capetonians who make this city stand out above all others, thank you."